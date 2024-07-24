Metrolinx announces new phase in Pape Station construction

Posted: 24 July 2024 | Global Railway Review |

Metrolinx has announced the start of a new phase in the Ontario Line connection at Pape Station, involving foundational work to stabilise the site and prepare for excavation.

Credit: Metrolinx

Metrolinx has announced the commencement of a new phase in the construction of the Ontario line connection at TTC’s Pape Station, marking a key milestone in the city’s transit expansion project.

This week, construction crews began foundational work at the site following the completion of preparatory activities. The current phase involves the installation of foundational supports to stabilise the soil and set the stage for excavation. Workers are digging deep trenches, positioning steel reinforcement cages and filling the trenches with concrete. This process will create a secure and stable environment for further excavation and form the walls of the future underground station.

The Ontario line construction is advancing across various locations, with similar support structures being installed at downtown station sites. In Toronto’s east end, bridge work is progressing along the existing rail corridor for the new line, while preparations are also underway in the north end for future major construction, including at the forthcoming Thorncliffe Park Station.

Once completed, the Ontario Line is expected to improve travel times significantly. The connection will reduce the journey from Pape and Danforth to Queen and University from 25 minutes to approximately 12 minutes. In addition, the new interchange at Pape Station is anticipated to handle 10,200 riders during peak travel hours and facilitate 9,100 transfers between the Ontario line, line 2 subway and key bus routes like the 25 Don Mills and 72 Pape.

Metrolinx‘s ongoing efforts aim to enhance transit efficiency and connectivity across Toronto, providing residents with faster and more convenient travel options throughout the city.