Liebherr Transportation Systems secures major HVAC contract with Stadler Rail Group

1 August 2024

Liebherr Transportation Systems (China) Co., Ltd. will supply 550 HVAC systems to Stadler Rail Group for installation in sleeper and couchette coaches operated by the Federal Railways of Kazakhstan.

Credit: Liebherr Transportation Systems

In a significant expansion into the international rail market, Liebherr Transportation Systems (China) Co., Ltd. has announced that it has been awarded a contract to supply 550 heating, ventilation and air-conditioning (HVAC) systems to the renowned rail vehicle manufacturer Stadler Rail Group. This contract, spanning until 2030, marks a major milestone for Liebherr as it ventures into the Kazakhstan railway market.

The HVAC systems will be installed in sleeper and couchette coaches ordered by the Federal Railways of Kazakhstan (KTZ). These advanced air-conditioning units are expected to enhance the travel comfort of passengers on board trains operating across Kazakhstan.

Roland Friedrich, Deputy General Manager of Liebherr Transportation Systems (China) Co., Ltd. and Key Account Manager for Stadler Rail Group, expressed his enthusiasm for the collaboration, stating, “We are very honoured to cooperate with Stadler. The contract is our breakthrough and first milestone in the Kazakhstan railway market. We are happy to contribute our extensive experience and innovative technology solutions to this project. Our co-operation is not just a recognition of respective strengths of Stadler and Liebherr but represents a mutual deep commitment to improve the efficiency, sustainability and competitiveness of the rail industry.”

This contract not only strengthens the relationship between Stadler and Liebherr but also underscores Liebherr’s growing presence in the international market. The project is expected to leverage Liebherr’s expertise in HVAC technology to deliver superior comfort and efficiency in rail travel, thereby enhancing the overall passenger experience on KTZ’s rail network.

The HVAC systems will be manufactured at Liebherr‘s facility in Pinghu, China, showcasing the company’s capability to produce high-quality, reliable technology for global rail applications. This strategic partnership with Stadler Rail Group highlights the potential for further collaborations in the future, aimed at advancing the rail industry’s technological landscape.