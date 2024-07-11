Liebherr Transportation Systems to provide HVAC units for Etihad Rail high-speed trains

Posted: 11 July 2024 | Global Railway Review |

Liebherr Transportation Systems will supply and service advanced HVAC units for Etihad Rail’s high-speed trains, ensuring passenger comfort in the United Arab Emirates’ extreme climate conditions.

Credit: Liebherr Transportation Systems

Liebherr Transportation Systems (China) Co., Ltd. has announced that it has been commissioned to supply and service heating, ventilation and air-conditioning (HVAC) units for three high-speed trains to be operated by Etihad Rail, the national railway company of the United Arab Emirates (UAE). These trains will be part of the UAE’s first national rail network.

The HVAC units, designed and manufactured by Liebherr, have been installed by the Chinese rolling stock manufacturer CRRC Qingdao Sifang Co., Ltd. These systems are crucial for maintaining a comfortable environment inside the trains, particularly given the challenging external conditions in the UAE, where temperatures can reach up to 60°C with occasional sand gusts.

Liebherr’s HVAC systems are engineered to ensure a consistent and agreeable climate inside the train saloons, maintaining temperatures below 23°C even at full passenger capacity. The units are equipped with an advanced air filtration system and feature an innovative redundancy concept for pressure-protected high-speed train applications.

“We are honoured to deepen our co-operation with customers by providing our HVAC solutions for their high-speed trains,” said Andreas Walter, General Manager of Liebherr Transportation Systems (China) Co., Ltd. “We are looking forward to being part of UAE’s new rail network and providing services and support thanks to our local presence in the Middle East region.”

The collaboration underscores Liebherr’s commitment to delivering high-quality HVAC technology and its capability to adapt solutions for extreme environments, ensuring passenger comfort and reliability.