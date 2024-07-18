Rail safety technology companies announce new partnership to enhance Dutch rail safety

Tended and Dual Inventive have partnered to introduce geofencing technology to The Netherlands, aiming to enhance safety and efficiency in the Dutch rail industry amidst growing challenges from climate change and staff shortages.

Tended and Dual Inventive, two pioneers in rail safety technology, have joined forces to introduce geofencing technology to The Netherlands. This partnership aims to bolster safety and efficiency within the Dutch rail industry, addressing the growing challenges of climate change and staff shortages that impact track worker safety.

The Netherlands boasts a dense rail network that accommodates a high volume of passenger and freight trains. ProRail, the Dutch equivalent of the UK’s Network Rail, is tasked with ensuring the safety of trackside workers amidst these pressures. Recently, RailAlert, the Dutch safety standards organisation, highlighted the urgency of this issue by issuing a safety bulletin following a rise in on-track machines operating beyond designated limits without permission.

Tended and Dual Inventive are collaborating to introduce a pioneering safety system in The Netherlands. This system enables rail workers and on-track machine operators to confirm they are within safe working areas. Dual Inventive brings to the table their expertise in technology solutions that enhance the safety and efficiency of rail infrastructure. Their international experience with European SIL 4 (Safety Integrity Level) cloud and technology solutions is a key asset in this partnership.

Complementing Dual Inventive’s offerings, Tended’s geofencing system utilises geospatial technology and behavioural science to transform operational safety. Their system allows organisations to delineate safe working zones via an online dashboard and attach tracking devices to assets such as machinery and protection equipment. This enhances site visibility, reduces incidents and improves situational awareness through wearable devices assigned to workers.

This innovative safety system, which has yet to be implemented in the Dutch rail industry, will be deployed in a project later in 2024 in collaboration with the RailAlert Foundation. The initiative aims to support ProRail in improving trackside team safety.

Dominic O’Malley, Head of Partnerships at Tended, said: “We are incredibly proud to be working with Dual Inventive to introduce geofencing technology to the Dutch railway system. This is an exciting opportunity for us to expand internationally and accelerate the use of innovative technologies to help prevent accidents and fatalities on the railway.”

Lex van der Poel, Chief Technology Officer at Dual Inventive, said: “We are very pleased to work with Tended and take this next step towards providing safer railway working conditions. As an industry, we must utilise all available technology to address the challenges we face. Standing still is not an option for us.”