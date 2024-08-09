New phase begins in Rail Baltica bridge construction over Neris in Lithuania

Posted: 9 August 2024 | Global Railway Review

In late July 2024, Rizzani de Eccher launched a key phase in building the 1.51km Rail Baltica bridge over the Neris River in Lithuania.

Credit: Rail Baltica

At the end of July 2024, Rizzani de Eccher, the contractor for the Rail Baltica project, commenced a significant new phase in the construction of the bridge spanning the Neris River in Jonava district. This phase began with the delivery of sheet pilings to the construction site, marking the start of a critical stage in the bridge’s development. The sheet pilings will initially serve to establish a temporary protective perimeter, facilitating the safe installation of the bridge’s pile heads. Once this part of the construction is complete, the perimeter will be dismantled.

The bridge, which will span 1.51km, is a key component of the Rail Baltica project and is noted for being the longest and one of the most intricate infrastructure projects in Lithuania’s history. As of now, 262 out of the planned 376 piles have been installed, with the use of 7,600 cubic metres of concrete.

Justas Vyžintas, Head of LTG Infra Rail Baltica Management, said: “The Spanish designer IDOM developed detailed solutions for the bridge columns, which required meticulous planning. The contractor had to evaluate and choose construction methods that strictly adhered to environmental regulations, minimising impact on the Neris River. Rizzani de Eccher refined the plans for sheet pilling installations to ensure the foundation work could proceed safely and efficiently.”

The construction process involves three different technologies: moving scaffolding, the balance method and formwork, which are necessary due to the bridge’s length and its height of 40m.

Vyžintas also highlighted the importance of effective communication between the Rail Baltica team, the designer and the contractor. “Despite the challenges, the collaboration has led to technical solutions that will accelerate the construction process. We expect to see significant progress by September,” he said.

In addition to the bridge construction, 2024 will see the reconstruction of the 110 kV Litgrid power line, the removal of existing reinforced concrete supports and the installation of a new underground 110 kV cable.

Currently, around 700 workers and 500 pieces of equipment are engaged in active Rail Baltica sections, including Šveicarija-Žeimiai (10 km) and Žeimiai-Šėta (17.7km). Two additional contracts for the Kaunas–Šveicarija (36km) and Šėta–Ramygala sections are anticipated to be signed later this year, with intensive construction work scheduled to begin in 2025.