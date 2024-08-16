Rail Baltica hosts future Changemakers Academy students for two-day experience

Rail Baltica welcomed students from Riga Business School’s Future Changemakers Academy for a two-day event, offering insights into sustainable transportation and the project’s regional impact.

Credit: Rail Baltica

Rail Baltica has announced that it recently welcomed students from Riga Business School’s Future Changemakers Academy, offering a unique opportunity for grades 9-12 students to engage with the project team and explore the future of transportation. The two-day event aimed to provide the students, seen as “future users” of Rail Baltica, with a platform to share their perspectives and gain insights into sustainable infrastructure development.

Signe Nīgale, Head of Communication, presented an overview of the project’s commitment to sustainability and its strategic importance across regional, national and European levels. Nīgale emphasised the transformative potential of Rail Baltica in enhancing mobility and its broader impact on the region’s development.

Iveta Jēgere, Head of Sustainability, Health and Safety at Rail Baltica, further elaborated on the project’s environmentally conscious approach. Jēgere discussed how Rail Baltica addresses environmental challenges, including noise control, animal migration and the preservation of natural landscapes. She highlighted the project’s resilience to climate change and adherence to stringent sustainability standards during both construction and operation, stressing the high environmental standards expected from contractors.

Students participated in design thinking workshops aimed at tackling practical challenges. These interactive sessions allowed them to present creative ideas for promoting Rail Baltica, with many focusing on sustainability. The students recognised Rail Baltica‘s potential in providing new travel, education and employment opportunities, alongside its role in combating climate change.

The visit also included a tour of the Riga Central Station construction site, where students observed the scale and progress of the project. Guided by Anita Rūdule-Jansone, Project Manager at Eiropas Dzelzceļa līnijas, and Andis Linde, Stakeholder Manager from Bererix, the students explored key construction areas, including a 10m deep barge in the Daugava River, where a new railway bridge is being built.

The Future Changemakers Academy, a summer programme by Riga Business School, aims to equip young people with leadership skills and inspire them to innovate in the transportation sector. Through their involvement, these future leaders gain a deeper understanding of the industry’s challenges and are encouraged to develop solutions using design thinking.