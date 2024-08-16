MBTA expands rail fleet with new Hyundai Rotem agreement

Posted: 16 August 2024

MBTA has signed an agreement with Hyundai Rotem to add 41 more state-of-the-art bi-level commuter rail cars to its fleet, enhancing service and comfort for passengers.

Credit: Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority

The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority (MBTA) has announced the signing of an agreement with Hyundai Rotem to enhance its commuter rail services. This deal will see the addition of 41 new bi-level commuter rail cars to the previously planned 83, bringing the total to 124 new vehicles.

MBTA CEO and General Manager Phillip Eng highlighted the importance of this investment in improving both service levels and passenger comfort. “As ridership on our commuter rail continues to grow, this investment allows us to provide a more comfortable and reliable experience for our passengers,” Eng said. He also expressed gratitude towards Hyundai Rotem for their commitment to quality and the MBTA staff involved in overseeing the project.

The agreement was finalised in the presence of key figures including Hyundai Rotem’s CEO Yong Bae Lee, Hyundai Rotem USA President Steve Kang, and MBTA executives. Lee assured that Hyundai Rotem will strive for excellence in delivering the new cars, emphasising its ongoing commitment to the US market.

The new cars are designed with several enhancements aimed at improving passenger experience. These include:

Increased seating capacity: Each car can accommodate up to 179 passengers

Accessibility features: Designated areas for passengers with disabilities and improved accessible restrooms

Modern amenities: Real-time information systems, USB ports at tables and warm-white LED lighting

Bicycle racks: To support environmentally-friendly commuting options.

Safety features have also been prioritised, with each car equipped with defibrillators, emergency intercom units and anti-slip paint in vestibules. Updated signage, including Braille, is also part of the new design.

“Ridership has only continued to grow post-pandemic, and we hope to see those trends continue,” said MBTA Executive Director of Commuter Rail Michael Muller. “These new commuter rail cars will help us meet increasing demand while offering our riders the convenience they deserve.”

This expansion effort comes as part of a broader capital investment strategy, highlighted in the MBTA’s November 2023 Capital Needs Assessment, which identified $24.5 billion in required repairs and replacements, including $2.4 billion for rolling stock.