Locomotives upgraded to ETCS baseline 3 in Scandinavia

Posted: 4 March 2025 | Elizabeth Jordan - Global Railway Review |

RAILPOOL has celebrated a milestone for their fleet’s future viability: the upgrade to ETCS (European Train Control System) baseline version 3.4 of all locomotives in Scandinavia is complete.

RAILPOOL has a total of 60 electric locomotives in service in Scandinavia. 40 of these were converted to the new ETCS version in a joint effort with Alstom and BS Verkstäder. They include 32 Traxx 2 AC locomotives and 8 Traxx 3 AC locomotives. A further 20 Traxx 3 AC locomotives, which were already factory-fitted with the new train control system, were newly purchased by the company during the last two years.

“ETCS removes hurdles in the rail network – in Scandinavia and elsewhere. By upgrading our entire fleet in the north, we stand out as an example of a future-proof rail system. As a result, our customers can rely on our locomotives to get them wherever they need to be,” said RAILPOOL CEO Torsten Lehnert.

“We are happy to have upgraded all these Traxx locomotives for RAILPOOL – and we are grateful for the excellent collaboration and proud to support RAILPOOL in effectively serving their customers”, added Nadège Declercq, D&IS Director at Alstom in Sweden.

RAILPOOL has always stood for a full-service company that, alongside its locomotive leasing, also offers maintenance services in combination with its own stock of spare parts for maximum vehicle availability of the RAILPOOL fleet. To this end, the company is investing throughout Europe. In Scandinavia, RAILPOOL’s purchase of the NTT workshops with locations in Oslo, Malmö and Gothenburg, has created a reliable base for its full-service offering in the north in conjunction with its own comprehensive spare parts storage.

The upgrade of the locomotives was supported by funding from the European Union as part of the European Rail Traffic Management System CEF (Connecting Europe Facilities) fundings 2021 and 2023.