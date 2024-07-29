MBTA approves $54 million battery-electric train plan for Fairmount Line

Posted: 29 July 2024 | Global Railway Review

The MBTA Board of Directors has approved a $54 million plan to introduce battery-electric trains to the Fairmount Commuter Rail Line, aiming to increase service frequency and reduce emissions by early 2028.

Credit: Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority

The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority (MBTA) Board of Directors has announced that it has approved a $54 million initiative to introduce battery-electric train service to the Fairmount Commuter Rail Line. This plan aims to increase service frequency and reduce emissions in the surrounding communities.

Keolis Commuter Services, the operating partner for MBTA Commuter Rail, proposed the introduction of battery electric multiple unit trains (BEMUs) in December 2023. These trains are expected to run every 20 minutes on weekdays and to enter service by early 2028.

Governor Maura Healey said: “This plan is a major win for Fairmount Line riders and our entire state. By electrifying the Fairmount Line, we’ll deliver more frequent, reliable service while also moving Massachusetts forward on our climate goals.”

Transportation Secretary Monica Tibbits-Nutt said: “These new trains will add to our residents’ overall health, especially those living in environmental justice communities. They will ensure that our residents have improved service they deserve now and in the future.”

MBTA General Manager and CEO Phillip Eng said: “By embracing new technologies, we will be able to electrify the Fairmount Line sooner within our existing available funding. Understanding the billions of dollars needed to fully electrify our entire system, this is the first step that I believe will pave the way to a profound transformation that can bring the future of our rail network that much closer.”

The BEMU trains will charge at stations equipped with overhead catenary wires, such as South Station, and operate on battery power elsewhere. This will reduce air pollution and energy consumption while providing a smoother, quieter ride for passengers and reducing noise for nearby residents.

The approval follows a due diligence process initiated in March 2024. Keolis will manage the project, including the new fleet, charging infrastructure and a maintenance facility, in two phases: design and procurement, followed by delivery and integration.

The Fairmount Line, the shortest in the MBTA Commuter Rail network, currently serves about 3,200 passengers daily. The new battery-electric service is projected to save 1.6 million gallons of fuel and reduce carbon dioxide emissions by 17,700 tonnes annually compared to diesel trains.