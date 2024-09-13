HARTING Technology Group celebrates milestones for two generations

HARTING Technology Group marks a dual celebration as CEO Philip Harting turns 50 and senior partner Dietmar Harting reaches his 85th birthday, reflecting on a legacy of innovation and leadership in connectivity technology.

The HARTING Technology Group has announced that it is celebrating significant milestones as two key figures in the company’s history reach important birthdays. Philip Harting, CEO of the company, recently turned 50, while senior partner Dietmar Harting is marking his 85th birthday.

Dietmar Harting, widely known in the industry for his efforts in standardisation, took over the leadership of HARTING in 1967. Under his guidance, the company transformed from a local enterprise into a leading global player in connectivity technology. Harting’s emphasis on standardisation helped establish uniform industry standards and contributed to the company’s international success. His contributions have been recognized with several accolades, including the DIN Ring of Honour, the DKE Pin in Gold, an honorary doctorate from Leibniz University Hanover, and both the Lower Saxony Cross of Merit 1st Class and the Federal Cross of Merit 1st Class. In 2009, he was also honored as an honorary citizen of Espelkamp for his extensive involvement in social, sports, and community activities.

Reflecting on his achievements, Dietmar Harting expressed his gratitude and pride, stating, “I am grateful and proud of the past, of what we have achieved together with my family, and I still look forward to the future with curiosity.”

Both milestones highlight the enduring legacy and ongoing innovation at the HARTING Technology Group, marking a moment of celebration for the company and its leaders.