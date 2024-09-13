Good News Friday: Your weekly round-up of positive rail news!

Posted: 13 September 2024 | Global Railway Review |

In this week’s ‘Good News Friday’, we cover a Freightliner locomotive named in honour of railway advocate Pete Waterman, railway safety training initiatives in Portsmouth schools and Amtrak’s new art installation at Philadelphia’s 30th Street Station.

Freightliner locomotive named in honour of railway advocate Pete Waterman OBE

On 11 September 2024, Crewe Railway Station hosted a special ceremony to name a Freightliner locomotive after Pete Waterman OBE, honouring his significant contributions to the rail industry. The event had been organised by the Railway Benefit Fund Charity, Avanti West Coast and Freightliner. Pete Waterman, who has served as President of the Railway Benefit Fund for the past five years, had been presented with the naming honour by Tim Shoveller, CEO of Freightliner Group.

During his tenure, Waterman has helped raise nearly £2 million for the charity, which supports current and former railway workers and their families. Approximately 3,000 grants have been awarded under his leadership, with over a third benefiting children of railway families.

Jo Kaye, CEO of the Railway Benefit Fund, said: “Pete is a well-known railway devotee who passionately champions the railway industry and its workforce. He has been instrumental in making our fundraising events a success, always finding the time to engage with railway workers nationwide, actively supporting and promoting all range of media and hospitality events.”

Portsmouth schools offered railway safety training following tragic accident

Portsmouth schools are being offered railway safety training as part of a collaboration between Portsmouth City Council and Network Rail. The initiative aims to raise awareness about the dangers of railway tracks and prevent future accidents. This follows a tragic incident in 2023 when a teenager died at Cosham station, underscoring the need for increased safety measures.

The partnership includes safety talks in schools and physical improvements, such as reinforcing barriers and increasing fencing height around train tracks. In February 2024, Network Rail and council officers cleared waste materials near Highbury to prevent unauthorized track access.

Network Rail’s Eric Woodward said: “We work extremely hard to ensure children and their parents in particular know the associated risks of the railway and our engagement programme with schools right across our Wessex route is a highly effective way of keeping people safe and away from the tracks.”

A detailed safety plan will be discussed at the upcoming Transport Cabinet Decision Meeting on 26 September 2024, where further measures and initiatives will be reviewed to ensure the safety of Portsmouth residents near the railways.

Amtrak unveils new art installation at Philadelphia’s 30th Street Station

Amtrak has announced that it is continuing its Art at Amtrak public art programme in Philadelphia with a new installation called Flourish by local artist Roxana Azar. The piece, featured on the Cira Skybridge and within Gray 30th Street Station, has been created in partnership with Brandywine Realty Trust. Flourish uses botanical imagery to evoke themes of growth and transportation, transforming the pedestrian bridge and enhancing daily experiences for travellers and locals.

Amtrak’s Director of Art, Sharon Tepper, said: “By showcasing the work of a local artist, Amtrak is transforming and enhancing the Cira Skybridge, enriching the daily lives of the many travellers, local residents and employees who utilise it, and provoking thought and emotion through this dynamic visual experience.”

Gray 30th Street Station, one of the busiest in Amtrak’s network, serves millions of passengers annually and is undergoing a large-scale modernization. Azar’s artwork, focusing on botanical themes and digital manipulation, opens in September as part of this public art initiative.