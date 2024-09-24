New technology to reduce railway particulate pollution unveiled at InnoTrans 2024

1 SHARES

Posted: 24 September 2024 | Global Railway Review |

A new technology to reduce respirable particulate matter on railway construction sites, developed by HYPERION in collaboration with Plasser & Theurer, will be unveiled at InnoTrans 2024.

Credit: Plasser & Theurer - DURFOG system on track construction and maintenance machine.

At this InnoTrans 2024, a new innovation aimed at reducing hazardous respirable particulate matter on railway construction sites will be introduced to a global audience. HYPERION’s DURFOG technology, developed in collaboration with Plasser & Theurer, will be implemented on both new and existing track construction and maintenance machines. This innovation is designed to ensure that construction companies can meet regulatory standards for particulate matter limits and occupational health and safety, while also addressing environmental concerns.

During railway operations, maintenance and superstructure work, dangerous respirable particulates are generated from the movement and displacement of ballast. Both conventional ballasted and ballastless track formations emit particulate matter, especially during track rehabilitation. As a result, construction companies must take steps to manage these emissions, particularly in high-risk areas such as tunnels, urban environments and open tracks. Failure to comply with regulatory particulate limits can result in project delays or site closures.

HYPERION’s DURFOG system offers a patented particulate-reduction technology specifically designed for track-guided transport. It reduces particulate matter without the need for additional extraction processes. DURFOG uses minimal water without additives to create a fine mist that binds with dust and particulates, causing them to settle to the ground. Injectors are strategically placed on machines at key dust-generating points, such as excavating chains and tamping units, ensuring the mist is applied where it is most needed.

Once the particulates are bound to the moisture, they are efficiently removed using collection systems integrated into the machines. This results in less particulate pollution and improves occupational safety conditions for workers on-site.

Compared to traditional particulate extraction systems, DURFOG is more efficient, reducing water consumption and eliminating the need for bulky extraction equipment. The system’s lower power requirements also minimise heat generation, an added benefit in tunnels and urban areas where cooling and energy consumption are concerns. This leads to streamlined logistics, reduced fossil fuel usage, as well as lower operational costs.

The DURFOG system will be made available as both an integrated solution on new track machines and as a retrofit kit for existing machinery. This collaboration between HYPERION and Plasser & Theurer reflects their commitment to reducing particulate emissions in the rail industry. By providing this technology, construction companies can enhance their environmental and social responsibility while staying compliant with safety regulations and ensuring long-term competitiveness.