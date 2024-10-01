RATP Dev introduces sign language services in Egypt’s Capital Train network

Posted: 1 October 2024 | Global Railway Review |

RATP Dev has introduced sign language services at its Capital Train network in Egypt, enhancing accessibility for passengers with hearing impairments.

Credit: RATP Dev

In a significant move towards enhancing accessibility and inclusivity, RATP Dev has announced the launch of sign language services across its Capital Train network in Egypt. This initiative, a first for the company’s operations in the region, is aimed at ensuring that passengers with hearing impairments can access vital travel information with ease.

As part of RATP Dev Mobility Cairo’s efforts to improve its passenger information systems, the company has rolled out visual instructional videos featuring sign language translation at ticket offices and on platforms at Adly Mansour station. This pilot initiative will provide essential information on train routes, ticket prices, and other services, ensuring that all community segments, including those with hearing impairments, are well-informed and supported during their journeys.

Wadii Bouchiha, CEO of RATP Dev Mobility Cairo, emphasised the importance of this initiative, stating, “We are committed to ensuring our services are available to all, without any exceptions. By incorporating sign language, we are taking a crucial step towards fostering a more inclusive community. We look forward to providing our passengers with enriching and positive experiences.”

In addition to these new services, RATP Dev Mobility Cairo is also investing in staff training, equipping its team with sign language skills to better assist passengers. The company has appointed sign language ambassadors at key points within the network to offer additional support.

This initiative underscores RATP Dev’s ongoing commitment to developing inclusive and supportive urban transportation systems. The Capital Train, Egypt’s first Light Rail Transit (LRT) system, plays a crucial role in connecting Cairo with the New Administrative Capital, serving as a model for modern, accessible public transport in the region.