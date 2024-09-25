RATP Dev launches new tram lines in Casablanca to enhance urban mobility

25 September 2024

RATP Dev has successfully inaugurated tram lines T3 and T4 in Casablanca, expanding the city’s public transport network and aiming to significantly improve urban mobility for its residents and visitors.

RATP Dev, the prominent public transit operator in Casablanca, has announced the successful launch of two new tram lines, T3 and T4, enhancing the city’s transportation network. These lines are expected to improve urban mobility for both residents and tourists in Morocco’s largest city.

The partnership between RATP Dev and CASA Transports, which began with the introduction of tram lines T1 in 2012 and T2 in 2019, continues with this expansion. The T3 and T4 lines, which span a combined distance of 25km and include 39 stations, are designed to integrate seamlessly with the existing tram network and Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) services, which were inaugurated in March 2024 and have already seen significant usage.

Expected ridership for the new tram lines is projected to surpass 20 million journeys in 2025. The service operates daily from 05:30 to 22:30, with an initial average interval of 11 minutes between trams, which is set to decrease as demand increases.

Hiba Farès, CEO of RATP Dev, said: “We are deeply honoured by the continued trust of CASA Transports over the past 12 years, as demonstrated by the many high-impact projects that we have delivered together. Our local subsidiary, RATP Dev Casablanca, and all our teams are committed to developing sustainable urban mobility in Casablanca and making a difference in the daily lives of the city’s residents. The commissioning of the two new tram lines T3 and T4 reflects our long-time service to the city, and the environmental and societal benefits of urban mobility.”

Additionally, RATP Dev has modernised its passenger information system to enhance the clarity of travel information, making it easier for users to navigate the transit network. In El Hantate, the company has also developed a comprehensive centre for tram and BRT operations and maintenance, covering 6.5 hectares and equipped with facilities to service both tram and bus fleets.

This expansion reflects a broader commitment to enhancing public transport in Casablanca, addressing the growing mobility needs of its over four million inhabitants.