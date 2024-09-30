FRA signs $3 billion grant agreement for Brightline West high-speed rail

The Federal Railroad Administration has signed a $3 billion grant agreement for Brightline West, the first U.S. high-speed rail project, set to connect Southern California and Las Vegas with trains travelling over 200 mph by 2028.

The Federal Railroad Administration (FRA) has announced that it has officially signed a $3 billion grant agreement with the Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) to fund Brightline West, the U.S.’ first true high-speed rail project. The project will connect Southern California and Las Vegas with trains travelling at over 200 miles per hour.

The grant is part of the Federal-State Partnership for Intercity Passenger Rail programme, which had been announced by President Biden in December 2023 during a ceremony in Las Vegas. U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg highlighted the project’s significance during the ground-breaking ceremony in April 2024.

Brightline West is expected to reduce travel time between Las Vegas and Southern California to two hours. Elected officials at various levels of government have celebrated the grant, seeing it as a pivotal investment in transportation infrastructure. The rail system is positioned as a fast, efficient and environmentally friendly alternative to car and air travel.

“This is a historic commitment that will jumpstart the high-speed rail industry in America, creating thousands of jobs all across the country,” said Michael Reininger, CEO of Brightline. “Brightline West will be American made and American built, and will serve as the blueprint for connecting city pairs that are too close to fly but too far to drive.”

In addition to providing faster travel, Brightline West is expected to have significant economic and environmental impacts. The project will create over 35,000 jobs, including 10,000 union construction positions, and 1,000 permanent roles once the system is operational. Brightline has signed agreements with labour organisations in both California and Nevada to ensure union involvement in both construction and operations.

The environmental benefits are also significant, with the rail system projected to remove three million cars from roadways, cutting over 400,000 tonnes of emissions annually. The zero-emission, fully electric trains will help reduce traffic congestion on Interstate 15, offering a greener form of transportation.

Brightline West is expected to begin operations in 2028. Once completed, it will provide passengers with a seamless and comfortable travel experience between Las Vegas and Southern California.