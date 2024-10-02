Greater Manchester approves major transport infrastructure investment

0 SHARES

Posted: 2 October 2024 | Global Railway Review |

Greater Manchester has approved £1.31 million in funding to advance its high-speed rail and Northern Powerhouse Rail proposals, focusing on improving connectivity at key stations.

Credit: Transport for Greater Manchester

The Bee Network Committee in Greater Manchester has announced that it has approved millions in funding for transport infrastructure, aiming to improve public transportation and active travel across the city region. This investment, sourced from the £1.07 billion City Region Sustainable Transport Settlement (CRSTS) awarded in 2022 and the wider Greater Manchester Transport Capital Programme, will support the ongoing development of the Bee Network.

The Bee Network is Greater Manchester’s vision for an integrated and accessible public transport system. The aim is to deliver a unified network that encourages economic growth, improves connectivity and promotes sustainable and healthy living by enhancing public transport, cycling and walking routes.

The latest round of approved funding focuses on several projects designed to enhance the performance and resilience of the transport system, improve the customer experience, as well as boost Greater Manchester’s wider economic and environmental goals. The funding is expected to enable better access to jobs, education and housing while reducing carbon emissions and supporting regeneration.

Key approved funding allocations for rail include:

High-Speed/Northern Powerhouse Rail (£1.31 million): Funding to continue developing Greater Manchester’s high-speed rail proposals, including the connectivity of Manchester Piccadilly, Manchester Airport and Wigan stations. It will also support building a business case for the new Liverpool-Manchester railway corridor

Salford Central Enhancements Scheme (£4.4 million): This scheme, delivered in collaboration with Network Rail and Northern Trains Ltd., aims to modernise Salford Central Station with improved accessibility and passenger facilities, complementing its city center location.

The committee’s approved funding represents a significant step forward in Greater Manchester’s efforts to create a world-class, integrated transport system that benefits all residents and contributes to a greener, more connected city region.

Chris Barnes, Network Director for Infrastructure at TfGM, said: “Our pipeline of investment in transport infrastructure is key to the delivery and success of the Bee Network. I am delighted that funding for these projects has been approved by the Committee, as each one will play an important role in improving journeys for people across Greater Manchester, whatever mode of transport they use.”

Rail Industry Association (RIA) North Chair David Maddison said: “The diverse range of funded projects – including Greater Manchester Northern Powerhouse and high-speed rail related developments, and the Salford Central Enhancements scheme – addresses current challenges while supporting economic development and social inclusivity.”