PJ Motion completes first year, expanding expertise in rail authorisation

Posted: 23 October 2024 | Global Railway Review |

PJ Motion, a key player in rail vehicle authorisation, has successfully completed its first year, expanding its team and expertise to meet growing demand for complex approval processes and retrofitting projects.

PJ Motion GmbH, the youngest company in the PJM Group, has announced that it has completed its first year with notable success, establishing itself as a key player in the rail industry. Specialising in authorisation management under the 4th Railway Package, PJ Motion’s growth reflects a strong demand for its services. The company was founded by Markus Fankhauser, Lorenz Kochan, Joachim Wagner and Thomas Hofer. Due to high project demand, the team has already been expanded by adding three additional railway experts.

Managing Director Thomas Hofer highlighted the company’s growing order volume, stating that the influx of projects prompted the need for more specialised professionals to maintain high standards in quality and time management. PJ Motion now offers increased expertise in safety management, Reliability, Availability, Maintainability (RAM), and Entity in Charge of Maintenance (ECM).

The company’s primary focus is on managing complex approval processes, particularly in the modernisation and retrofitting of rail vehicles. This includes technical areas such as Wi-Fi installation, LED lighting, accessibility enhancements and other functional safety adaptations. Hofer emphasised that PJ Motion assists clients in determining what modifications require authorisation and whether they are economically viable.

The company has also made strides in projects involving train protection systems, train radio and European Train Control System (ETCS) retrofitting. As Hofer said: “We provide certainty and are problem solvers,” positioning PJ Motion as an essential partner for rail vehicle authorisation.

PJ Motion continues to expand its role as a reliable partner within the PJM Group, adding value through optimised interface management and contributing to the group’s mission of providing full-spectrum rail transport solutions.

Key Focus Areas of PJ Motion:

Authorisation management under the 4th Railway Package

Feasibility studies

Project and technical management

Asset management.

PJ Motion complements the PJM Group’s comprehensive offerings, which include expertise in measurement technology, vehicle testing, engineering and digital rail transport. Founders and CEOs of PJM, Martin Joch and Günter Petschnig, praised the company’s contributions, highlighting how the company enhances their overall system knowledge and capabilities. PJ Motion also brings significant experience in integrating automated processes, such as brake testing systems, for railway companies.