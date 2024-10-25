Amtrak’s Borealis train service hits 100,000 riders on St. Paul-Chicago route

Global Railway Review

Amtrak’s new Borealis service between St. Paul and Chicago has reached 100,000 passengers in just six months, highlighting strong regional demand for expanded rail options in the Midwest.

Credit: Amtrak

Amtrak has announced that the Borealis train service connecting St. Paul and Chicago has surpassed 100,000 riders this week, just six months after its launch. Operated by Amtrak under agreements with Minnesota, Wisconsin and Illinois, the daily service has exceeded initial expectations, highlighting strong public interest and support for regional rail options.

Amtrak President Roger Harris joined state officials today for a special ride on the east- and westbound Borealis trains, celebrating the service’s rapid success. “The number of full trains, even mid-week, is impressive. We’re excited about the potential to add capacity to meet demand in the Twin Cities-Milwaukee-Chicago corridor,” said Harris, adding that Amtrak’s nationwide ridership is on track for a record year.

“Reaching 100,000 passengers in less than six months is a testament to the good things that can happen when we provide a service that is needed,” said Minnesota Transportation Commissioner Nancy Daubenberger. “We are very excited to reach this milestone and look forward to strengthening our partnerships with communities, as well as federal, state and local governments, and Amtrak to continue providing a safe, reliable, and sustainable transportation option.”

In celebration of this milestone, Amtrak provided passengers with complimentary refreshments and commemorative certificates awarding 500 bonus Amtrak Guest Rewards points. As a lighthearted gesture, each passenger also received a “100-Grand” candy bar, courtesy of Amtrak.

The Borealis trains, originating daily from St. Paul at midday and from Chicago in the late morning, offer flexible seating options in Coach and Business Class, along with a café car featuring regional items. Riders enjoy wide, reclining seats, complimentary Wi-Fi and scenic views along the Mississippi River between St. Paul and La Crosse, Wisconsin.

With ticket discounts for children, students, seniors, veterans, military personnel and groups, the service aims to remain accessible to a broad range of travellers. As Amtrak and its state partners continue to assess ridership growth, discussions are underway to expand capacity to meet demand and enhance transportation options across the Midwest.