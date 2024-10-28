LTA awards Hitachi Rail and Strides Engineering contract for MRT CCTV upgrade

0 SHARES

Posted: 28 October 2024 | Global Railway Review |

LTA has contracted Hitachi Rail and Strides Engineering to upgrade CCTV systems across over 50 stations on Singapore’s North-South and East-West Lines, enhancing security and surveillance for passenger safety.

Credit: Hitachi Rail

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) of Singapore has awarded a significant contract to Hitachi Rail, in partnership with Strides Engineering, for the comprehensive renewal of the CCTV systems across the North-South and East-West Lines (NSEWL). This upgrade will span over 50 stations on Singapore’s oldest and busiest metro lines, enhancing security infrastructure to improve monitoring capabilities and passenger safety.

At the heart of the upgrade is a new Video Management System (VMS) and Video Transmission Network (VTN), designed to oversee and integrate both new and existing cameras across all NSEWL stations. This setup aims to streamline the control of surveillance systems, centralising them under a unified system that will operate out of the Operations Control Centre.

Under the agreement, Hitachi Rail will take charge of the overall system solution, while Strides Engineering will focus on the physical deployment of the CCTV infrastructure. This collaboration is intended to ensure that each station on the NSEWL is equipped with modern security technology, providing comprehensive and reliable coverage for the high-traffic metro lines.

The project represents the latest step in a broader initiative by LTA to modernise and secure Singapore’s public transport network. Previously, Hitachi Rail was also contracted by LTA for a re-signalling project on the North-South Line in 2017 and subsequently on the East-West Line in 2018. This was among the largest re-signalling projects in the world, aimed at enhancing train service reliability and reducing wait times. The CCTV upgrade aligns with these efforts by further boosting operational efficiency and strengthening the overall security system on the NSEWL.

Benoît Couture, Vice-President of Integrated Communication and Supervision Systems (ICS) at Hitachi Rail GTS, said: “We are committed to bolstering passenger security in Singapore’s public transportation with our cutting-edge solutions. We are grateful for the confidence by LTA in this extensive project as a technology provider.”

The LTA anticipates that the upgraded CCTV system will significantly enhance the agency’s capacity for surveillance, making it easier to manage safety across Singapore’s MRT network. This project underscores Singapore’s ongoing investment in infrastructure to ensure safe, efficient and reliable public transportation for commuters.