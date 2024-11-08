Lithuania’s LTG Cargo expands western operations with first car Shipment to Baltic region

Posted: 8 November 2024

LTG Cargo has completed its first shipment of cars from the Czech Republic to Lithuania on standard gauge tracks, marking a major step in its Westward expansion in the Baltic region.

Credit: LTG Cargo

In a strategic expansion westward, LTG Cargo, part of Lithuania’s LTG Group, has successfully completed its first international shipment of passenger cars entirely on standard gauge tracks, connecting the Czech Republic to Kaunas, Lithuania. The project involved transporting 220 Škoda Auto cars on a 22-car double-deck carrier train for the Baltic market, marking a significant logistical achievement.

Eglė Šimė, CEO of LTG Cargo, said: “The biggest rail freight shippers usually are the sectors of oil, mineral products, and products of plant origin, but we are constantly looking for solutions for other commodities as well, to make it more convenient and worthwhile for the customers to choose rail. This project is the result of our efforts in achieving the strategic goal of international transportation growth. The number of cars transported by one train would have required 25-30 low-loaders, making car transportation by rail not only a sustainable, but also a competitive solution.”

The transport operation had been conducted in partnership with ČD Cargo in the Czech Republic, while Lithuanian logistics firm AV Terminal handled the final distribution across the Baltic countries.

Martynas Keršys, Director of AV Terminal, said: “It is encouraging to be able to contribute to the development of new routes, making use of the established infrastructure of the European rail network and strengthening Lithuania’s position as a gateway to the Baltic region. Cars delivered to Kaunas will be provided with additional services at our terminal in Vievis and delivered to end customers in Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia.”

The shipment had been routed through Poland by LTG Cargo Polska, a subsidiary of LTG Cargo, which allowed the freight to move from the Czech Republic to Kaunas seamlessly on a single standard gauge track. This method eliminates the need for vehicle re-loading, showcasing LTG Cargo’s capability to manage international freight on the standard gauge – a critical step toward future operations along the Rail Baltica corridor, which aims to enhance regional connectivity.

LTG Cargo’s Western expansion aligns with its broader mission to offer greener and more efficient logistics services, supported by a workforce of 1,800 professionals. In 2023, the company transported 27.2 million tonnes of freight, with a revenue of approximately €286 million and a net profit of €17.5 million.