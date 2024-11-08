RIA Innovation Conference returns to Wales in March 2025

Posted: 8 November 2024 | Global Railway Review |

The 2025 RIA Innovation Conference will return to ICC Wales on 25-26 March, bringing together rail industry leaders, innovators and stakeholders to showcase advancements and foster collaboration.

Credit: Railway Industry Association

The Railway Industry Association (RIA) has announced that its flagship Innovation Conference is set to return to ICC Wales on 25-26 March 2025, under the theme “Innovating and Transforming Rail for All.” This event, part of the Unlocking Innovation programme, promises to gather over 450 attendees from across the rail industry, including innovators, stakeholders and clients, aiming to foster collaboration and highlight new advancements in rail technology.

The event is backed by notable supporters, including Transport for Wales, Network Rail RD&I Portfolio, Telent Technology Services and the UK Rail Research and Innovation Network (UKRRIN). Platinum sponsors Arcadis and the Global Centre of Rail Excellence (GCRE) also join as key contributors.

Grace Smithen, RIA’s Marketing & Events Director, said: “We are delighted to return to the ICC Wales for the RIA Innovation Conference 2025. The theme ‘Innovating and Transforming Rail for All’ promises an inspiring programme of the latest technological developments in rail. We encourage people to sign up early and secure their place to avoid missing out on an exciting two days of innovations and networking.”

The 2025 RIA Innovation Conference seeks to build on past success by offering an increasingly interactive experience. With elements like the TOC Pitch Session, Exhibitor Spotlights and innovators’ TechTalks already receiving positive feedback, the event promises to be engaging and informative for attendees across the industry.

RIA acknowledges that the railway industry offers a range of compelling events, yet the RIA Innovation Conference holds a unique significance for its members. In 2025, the RIA team is striving to deliver a truly standout event, blending opportunities for sharing innovations, drawing inspiration from global advancements and fostering meaningful connections between clients and suppliers.

For railway professionals, the 2025 conference provides an invaluable opportunity to engage with cutting-edge developments, explore collaborative potential, and immerse themselves in a transformative vision for rail innovation.