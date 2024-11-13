Critical rail network upgrades to enable more frequent Auckland rail services by 2026

Posted: 13 November 2024 | Global Railway Review |

Major upgrades to Auckland’s rail network, set to be completed before the City Rail Link opens in 2026, will reduce journey times, increase train frequency and provide smoother travel across the city.

Credit: City Rail Link

In anticipation of the City Rail Link’s (CRL) opening in 2026, major upgrades to Auckland’s rail network are underway, promising significant improvements in journey times, reduced delays and increased train frequencies during peak hours. At Maungawhau Station, representatives from KiwiRail, Auckland Transport and City Rail Link Ltd joined Transport Minister Simeon Brown and Acting Auckland Mayor Desley Simpson to outline the planned enhancements and the schedule for the final phases of the project.

Auckland Transport’s Director of Public Transport and Active Modes, Stacey van der Putten, said: “CRL will bring quicker public transport journey times, it doubles the number of Aucklanders within a 30-minute train journey to the central city. Customers travelling from the west will get the benefits of direct new connections, for example Henderson to the new Te Waihorotiu Station in the central city will be about 24 minutes quicker – just a 35-minute trip.”

Trains are expected to run every four to five minutes at peak times through central, east and south Auckland, with slightly longer intervals from western and southern terminuses, creating more flexible options for commuters.

KiwiRail’s Chief Infrastructure Officer, André Lovatt, said: “The Rail Network Rebuild will be delivered in extensions to the usual closures when all services are suspended during major holidays so our teams can safely work on the tracks and inside tunnels. This will include four weeks over Christmas 2024, and a couple of extended blocks around Easter 2025 and Christmas 2025 with some shorter periods of reduced frequencies on certain lines.”

The approach includes some planned contingency periods for unforeseen delays, while weekday peak services will be maintained where possible to support regular commutes. Auckland Transport’s van der Putten added that closures outside holiday periods will generally occur during weekends or late evenings, aiming to keep trains operational for school holidays and major events in 2025.

In addition to CRL, multiple large-scale infrastructure projects and overdue maintenance tasks are being tackled to ensure reliable, frequent service across Auckland’s rail network. Lovatt noted that the Rail Network Rebuild represents an intensive, concentrated effort to achieve a decade’s worth of work within an 18-month period, acknowledging the patience of commuters and freight customers during the planned disruptions.

City Rail Link Ltd’s Systems Director, Wayne Cooney, emphasised the complex integration needed to incorporate CRL into Auckland’s existing rail infrastructure. This includes fitting out new stations, updating current infrastructure and testing new systems to ensure seamless operations by 2026.

The organisations leading the upgrades assured the public that clear, consistent updates will be provided throughout the project, including alternative journey information during closures. The collective aim is to bring Aucklanders an efficient and reliable rail network, with a reminder from Cooney that while patience will be required, the long-term improvements will be worth the wait.