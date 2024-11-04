New high-tech locomotives unveiled in Christchurch to modernise KiwiRail’s fleet

KiwiRail introduced the first of its new high-tech locomotives at Christchurch’s Middleton rail depot, marking a significant step in New Zealand’s efforts to modernise its rail infrastructure. These new locomotives had been unveiled by Transport Minister Simeon Brown, who had been present to inspect the prototypes.

KiwiRail Chief Executive Peter Reidy announced that 66 new DM class locomotives have been acquired, funded through past government budgets, to phase out KiwiRail’s aging DX fleet, which averages 48 years old. Most of these advanced locomotives will serve the South Island, addressing maintenance challenges posed by the older engines and improving reliability for freight customers across the island.

“These modern machines will be a huge benefit, especially for our customers in the South Island,” Reidy said. “As the new machines enter service, it will mean greater reliability for our freight customers, which is crucial for growing rail.”

The DM locomotives meet stringent European emissions standards and are designed for fuel efficiency, potentially reducing emissions from KiwiRail’s South Island fleet by 20-25%. Reidy highlighted rail’s environmental advantage over road transport, noting that rail produces about 70% fewer emissions per tonne than heavy road freight. This transition aligns with New Zealand’s broader climate goals.

The new fleet is also expected to drive operational efficiency. Each DM locomotive features a cab at both ends, reducing the need for dual locomotives on certain routes, and boasts a high-speed engine with advanced traction control for enhanced power and speed. These features will allow KiwiRail to manage larger freight loads and prepare for future growth.

The new fleet represents a long-awaited modernisation of KiwiRail‘s capabilities, with 47 DM locomotives designated for the South Island and 19 for the North Island. The first two locomotives will undergo a rigorous six-month testing and commissioning period at the Middleton depot before officially entering service. KiwiRail plans to bring additional batches of DM locomotives into operation gradually, with all units expected to be delivered by late 2026.

This upgrade underscores ongoing public investment in rail infrastructure, aiming to provide long-term benefits for New Zealand’s transport network and contribute to environmental sustainability.