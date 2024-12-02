Heidi Alexander appointed as UK Secretary of State for Transport

2 December 2024

Heidi Alexander MP has been appointed as Secretary of State for Transport, taking on key responsibilities for advancing the UK’s transport priorities, including affordability, sustainability and major rail infrastructure projects.

Credit: Railway Industry Association

Heidi Alexander MP has been named the Secretary of State for Transport, assuming the role on 29 November 2024 after the resignation of her predecessor, Louise Haigh. This appointment marks a significant milestone in Ms. Alexander’s political career, which has rapidly advanced since her election as MP for Swindon South in July 2024.

Before her current role, Ms. Alexander served as the Minister of State at the Ministry of Justice from 8 July 2024 until her recent appointment. Her brief tenure in this position demonstrated her capacity to handle complex governmental responsibilities, a trait she is expected to carry forward into her new role leading the Department for Transport (DfT).

As the Secretary of State for Transport, Ms. Alexander will oversee a wide range of critical functions within the department, including:

Strategic oversight of the DfT’s portfolio and ministerial team

Delivering on government commitments to make transport more affordable, environmentally sustainable and reliable

Ensuring safety and accessibility across the UK’s transport network

Overseeing departmental finances and public appointments.

Darren Caplan, Chief Executive of the Railway Industry Association, said: “We welcome Heidi Alexander to her role as the government’s new Transport Secretary, and wish her well. Ms Alexander has a number of key priorities in her in-tray such as delivering the government’s major rail restructuring plans, and setting out a roadmap for rail investment and enhancement projects, as well as a strategy for rolling stock procurement and refurbishment to support business confidence. She also needs to manage plans to take HS2 to Euston including the redevelopment of the station.

“The new Secretary of State’s experience in devolved Government will be an asset in working with Metro Mayors to increase north-south rail capacity in the future which can support the strong passenger and freight growth levels forecast in the decades ahead.”

As Ms. Alexander steps into this pivotal role, the government’s transport strategy faces significant scrutiny, with stakeholders eagerly anticipating progress on key initiatives. Her leadership is expected to shape the future of the UK’s transport infrastructure, balancing innovation, sustainability and accessibility in alignment with the nation’s evolving needs.