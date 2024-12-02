Transport Secretary unveils vision for seamless, people-centric transport across England

2 December 2024

Former Transport Secretary Louise Haigh unveiled a landmark Integrated National Transport Strategy to modernise England’s transport networks, emphasising seamless connectivity and local collaboration.

Former Transport Secretary Louise Haigh had announced a transformative vision for integrated, locally-driven transport in England, unveiling the first Integrated National Transport Strategy in 25 years. Speaking in Leeds on 28 November 2024, she emphasised a “people-first” approach to create seamless, efficient connections between different transport modes, catering to diverse passenger needs.

The strategy draws inspiration from successful models like Greater Manchester’s Bee Network and London’s transportation system, which unify buses, trams and active travel under one network. Haigh also highlighted the innovative transport system in Dijon, France, where a single app integrates buses, trams, car hire, bike hire and parking services, providing a blueprint for England.

The plan prioritises reducing regional travel inequalities, ensuring better access to jobs, education and services, especially in under-connected areas. Reforms to project appraisal will focus on value for money and broader societal benefits, such as job creation and community health. A newly formed internal panel will oversee capital spending to align with these goals.

Local leaders will play a pivotal role, supported by regional roadshows and public consultations to shape implementation. Rural areas will benefit from improved traffic management through data-driven solutions like smart parking systems. For shorter journeys, the government will prioritise cycling and walking by investing in safer crossings, pavement repairs and bike infrastructure.

To oversee the initiative, a new Integrated Transport Commissioner will be appointed, ensuring nationwide collaboration and delivery of a cohesive transport network.

Haigh stated, “Today, I’m launching a new national vision of transport that seamlessly joins all modes of transport together, and puts people at the heart of our transport system. I want everyone to be able to contribute to this vision and have launched a call for ideas on how the strategy can best deliver greater opportunity, healthier communities and better lives.”

Railway Industry Association (RIA) Chief Executive Darren Caplan, said: “The Railway Industry Association (RIA) supports the government’s ambition to create a unified national vision for both the users and providers of transport services in the UK. Rail suppliers will play an important role in helping organisations like Network Rail and Transport for London, and Great British Railways when it is set up, deliver a better performing and more reliable service for customers, whether passengers or freight. A more integrated approach involving all mass transport modes is also an opportunity to set out a clear roadmap for rail investment.”