$5 million investment strengthens Australian rail networks

Posted: 3 December 2024 | Global Railway Review |

A $5 million investment in regional New South Wales is increasing infrastructure to enhance the resilience and reliability of Australia’s rail networks. This funding, spearheaded by Brimble, a 100% Australian-owned and family-operated company, highlights a broader initiative to support rail upgrades nationwide.

Brimble Managing Director David Brimble announced that the company has developed a modern, large-scale facility at Maxwells Creek, near Dungog in the Hunter Region. This facility, built on a repurposed seven-hectare timbre mill site, will support the maintenance and deployment of specialised rail machinery. Strategically located adjacent to the ARTC Sydney-Melbourne and Hunter Valley rail corridor, the facility aims to streamline rail resurfacing services.

“Government initiatives to enhance the resilience and reliability of critical rail networks, such as the Australian Government and ARTC jointly funded $1 billion Network Investment Programme, mean Brimble has a bright future in providing track resurfacing services across the nation,” David Brimble said.

The Maxwells Creek facility enhances Brimble’s capacity to cache and service a fleet of advanced rail resurfacing equipment, including tampers, regulators, stabilisers and ballast cleaners. This infrastructure supports both government and privately owned rail networks, from ARTC in the Hunter Region to BHP and Rio Tinto in the Pilbara and beyond.

Since its inception in 2017, Brimble has provided rail resurfacing and upgrade services across diverse terrains and rail gauges. The company has carved a niche in Queensland with the largest fleet of narrow-gauge rail resurfacing machines in Australia.

“By establishing this facility, we can efficiently connect our fleet to the 8,500km ARTC network and other railways nationwide, ensuring cost-effective service delivery,” Brimble stated.

In addition, Brimble commended collaboration between government agencies and industry groups, such as the Australasian Railway Association and the Freight on Rail Group of Australia, for their roles in advancing rail infrastructure projects.

Employing over 100 skilled regional staff and leveraging the nation’s most technologically advanced fleet, Brimble remains a cornerstone in Australia’s rail maintenance sector, fostering growth and connectivity across the country.