DB Schenker pilots remote-controlled forklifts in Kassel, Germany

Posted: 27 November 2024 | Global Railway Review |

DB Schenker and enabl Technologies have launched a pilot programme at the Kassel logistics hub, using remote-controlled forklifts to enhance flexibility and productivity in response to demand fluctuations.

In a significant step toward logistics automation, DB Schenker has announced that it has introduced remote-controlled forklift operations at its Contract Logistics site in Kassel, Germany. The pilot project, launched in partnership with the German technology start-up enabl Technologies, enables drivers to operate forklifts remotely via enabl’s digital platform, allowing a single operator to control multiple forklifts across various locations.

According to Lucas Mömken, Vice President of Global Engineering & Innovation at DB Schenker’s Contract Logistics, this collaboration is aimed at enhancing operational flexibility and productivity in response to fluctuating demand, stating, “The collaboration with enabl allows us to react flexibly to fluctuations in demand and automate our processes to increase productivity. We see this partnership as a valuable addition to our Contract Logistics digitalisation strategy, which will help us to secure our competitiveness in the long-term.”

Julian Wadephul, CEO of enabl Technologies, emphasised the importance of this project for his company’s future, stating, “Our solution has been in continuous use at DB Schenker for nine months and has shown that our product meets the needs of our customers and market trends. This collaboration is a big step for us on the way to becoming a global leader in warehouse automation. We are pleased that our safety concept makes it possible to dispense with a support driver with immediate effect.”

The partnership aims to address persistent challenges in the logistics industry, such as labour shortages, by allowing drivers to work remotely rather than being physically present at each site. This separation of the driver from the forklift opens possibilities for DB Schenker to efficiently scale its logistics operations across multiple locations.

The companies recently signed a Letter of Intent to deepen this collaboration, setting the stage for the potential deployment of enabl’s remote control and automation technology at other DB Schenker sites worldwide. This long-term strategy signals DB Schenker’s commitment to advancing warehouse automation and adopting innovative technology solutions for its global logistics network.