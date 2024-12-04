Young Londoners’ inspiring posters encourage priority seat awareness on TfL network

0 SHARES

Posted: 4 December 2024 | Global Railway Review |

Young Londoners’ creative posters encouraging priority seat awareness are now displayed across the TfL network, promoting inclusivity and accessibility for all travellers.

Credit: Transport for London

Transport for London (TfL) has announced that posters designed by young Londoners are on display across its network to mark International Day of Persons with Disabilities. These creative works aim to encourage commuters to give up their seats for those who need them most, including people with non-visible disabilities.

The posters are the result of a competition launched in September 2024 during TfL’s Priority Seating Week. Open to children aged 6–14, the contest invited entries to raise awareness about priority seating and the importance of offering seats to others. The winning designs have been selected by TfL’s Independent Disability Advisory Group (IDAG), a panel of 13 experts who advise on accessibility policies.

The winners – Cecilia Lewis (8), Lily Watkins (11) and Ayaan Hoque (13) – produced designs that impressed judges with their creativity and thoughtfulness. Their prizes include family tickets to Merlin London attractions. Other talented entrants were also recognised, with runners-up and highly commended participants receiving tickets to attractions such as the London Transport Museum.

Deputy Mayor for Transport, Seb Dance, said: “The artwork from these talented competition-winners will encourage Londoners to think of others and offer their seat to someone who may need it more than them. It’s also great news that the Access DLR trial is being extended until April to enable TfL to gather more feedback.”

TfL also announced the extension of its Access DLR trial until April 2024. This initiative enables customers to pre-book assistance for travel on the Docklands Light Railway, either online or by phone, to make journeys more accessible. The poster campaign and extended trial are part of TfL’s broader Equity in Motion strategy, which outlines over 80 actions to make the network more inclusive. This includes enhanced signage for priority seating and new travel concessions for care leavers.

Mark Evers, Chief Customer Officer at TfL, said: “It was wonderful to see the children’s awareness of the diverse range of needs amongst us all and their clear reminder that looking up and offering someone a seat can make a huge difference to their journey – a great message for us all.”