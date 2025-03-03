DB Cargo signs major contract to fit Class 66 locomotives with ETCS

Posted: 3 March 2025 | Elizabeth Jordan - Global Railway Review |

DB Cargo UK has signed a major contract with Siemens Mobility to begin fitting the new European Train Control System (ETCS) to the UK’s Class 66 freight locomotives.

Work will begin in July to fit the new in-cab signalling system to nine Class 66 locomotives (all owned by DB Cargo UK) with the work being undertaken by the company at its Toton Traction Maintenance Depot in the East Midlands.

The work, which is scheduled to be completed in March 2026, is the first phase of a national programme, which will eventually see all our Class 66 locomotives fitted with ETCS as part of the roll-out of the European Rail Traffic Management System (ERTMS) in the UK.

The initial roll-out of ERTMS is being delivered by the £1.4bn East Coast Digital Programme, which will see traditional lineside signals replaced by the new digital in-cab technology.

Siemens Mobility is the East Coast Digital Programme’s chosen partner, responsible for designing, integrating and installing its Trainguard 200 Onboard unit onto freight locomotives, enabling a signals free East Coast Mainline.

DB Cargo UK’s Head of Asset Management and Maintenance Jon Harman said the contract award underlined the company’s long and proud history of delivering engineering excellence to the rail sector.

He added that mobilisation work had already begun at Toton to facilitate the delivery of the new contract. This will see the installation of a new load bank, wash plant and overhead cranes, as well as new accommodation to co-locate staff from Siemens on the site.

“Having recently played a significant part in the ‘first-in-class’ fitment of ETCS on one of our own Class 66 locomotives (66039), which has recently undergone dynamic testing at Network Rail’s Rail Innovation and Development Centre, we are looking forward to continuing our collaboration with Siemens to install the new technology in further locomotives,” said Jon.

“This contract award has been secured on the back of the hard work and dedication of our maintenance and engineering colleagues and represents a significant boost to our order book,” he added.

“DB Cargo UK is very proud of the industry-leading role we continue to play in the delivery of ERTMS here in the UK which will deliver a more dynamic, reliable and safer railway for all those who use it.”

“It will provide much needed capacity for freight on the East Coast Main Line and other routes and this significant investment in the Class 66 locomotive is a further advancement towards securing the long-term growth of our sector,” added Jon.

Rob Morris, Joint CEO and Managing Director Rail Infrastructure UK&I, Siemens Mobility, commented “I’m delighted that Siemens Mobility is playing a key role to transform rail travel and transport for freight users through the fitment of our European Train Control System (ETCS) on the Class 66 locomotives.

“Following the successful first-in-class fitment, the complexity of integrating ETCS across multiple design variants has truly showcased the skill, precision, and dedication of our engineering teams. We look forward to continuing our collaboration with DB Cargo UK, Network Rail and the East Coast Digital Programme on this exciting project.”

Emily Woodward, Network Rail’s Senior Sponsor (Freight) for ECDP, said “This is an exciting step on the journey to a digital railway, which will contribute to rail freight’s growth by helping freight trains operate more efficiently on the network. We welcome the collaboration and innovation as our partners progress the pioneering work of fitting freight locos for the next generation railway.”