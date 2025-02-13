GTR expands fleet with 30 Electrostar trains

Posted: 13 February 2025 | Elizabeth Jordan - Global Railway Review |

Govia Thameslink Railway (GTR), has signed a £24.5 million variation contract with passenger operator Alstom to help reactivate a fleet of 30 Class 379 trains.

The Electrostar trains will be used by the UK’s largest railway franchise on their Great Northern network, connecting London King’s Cross with Cambridge, Peterborough and King’s Lynn. The fleet was acquired by Porterbrook from Akiem in March 2024.

As part of the variation contract under the current Technical Support and Spares Supply Agreement (TSSSA), Alstom has been providing both engineering and on-train technical support to ensure the first units could enter service as soon as possible. Their reactivation underscores the growing confidence in rail travel post-pandemic and the industry’s focus on delivering reliable, passenger-focused services.

The Class 379 trains are also be the first GTR fleet to utilise Alstom’s HealthHub web-based platform that analyses and displays all the data captured by the train. Every 30 seconds, a train will send data on more than 200 parameters – everything from the speed of the train to the temperature inside the carriages, to the GPS coordinates that give its location. This provides real-time monitoring that alerts the team if there is anything wrong with the train or supports to prevent incidents happening in the future.

“As part of our ongoing commitment to smart and sustainable rail solutions, Alstom is delighted to support the reactivation of the Class 379 fleet. This project exemplifies the importance of collaboration within the rail industry to enhance capacity and experience for the fare-paying passenger, while optimising the use of existing assets,” said Peter Broadley, Commercial Director UK and Ireland at Alstom.

The first trains entered service on Monday 10 February (379002 and 379022) and will initially be used on a number of Great Northern services to and from Letchworth Garden City.

Several new roles are being supported by the variation contract, with work being carried out at existing Alstom sites, including its historic Crewe Works. Home to Alstom’s UK Centre of Excellence for Bogie and Traction Motor Overhaul, the Crewe facility has overhauled over 20,000 bogies – which house the train’s wheelsets – during the past ten years for the UK rail market. The site is now be responsible for overhauling the Class 379 bogies, alongside heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) units for the GTR trains.

“We’re pressing on with this work to improve services for passengers. These trains will be used primarily on Great Northern longer distance routes such as between King’s Lynn, Ely, Cambridge, Peterborough and King’s Cross,” said Shakeel Mamanji, Rolling Stock Contracts Manager at GTR.

He added: “In some places, this will provide extra services to meet an increase in demand post-COVID. In others, they will release existing Class 387 trains to work with both overhead and third rail power, to support passenger services across the southeast.”

The original TSSSA was signed between Alstom and GTR in October 2022 for around £256 million, with a duration that aligns with the length of the operator’s National Rail Contract. This saw Alstom continue to support the Derby-built Class 377 and Class 387 Electrostar fleets in operation on Southern, Gatwick Express and Great Northern services into London’s Victoria and King’s Cross stations.

“I’m delighted that more of our Electrostars are entering service with GTR. When we acquired the fleet from Akiem last year we were confident that they would be perfectly suited to GTR’s requirements, and it’s excellent to see them back out on the network to serve passengers for many more years to come,” said Stefan Rose, Chief Investment Officer at Porterbrook.

Alstom has been a long-term trusted partner to GTR, having already serviced the fleets for over 20 years with a 35-strong project team. Along with Alstom’s unique material supply facility in Brighton, Alstom and GTR teams located across the operator’s four major depots in Battersea, Brighton, Hornsey and Selhurst continue to work together to support a total fleet of 1,342 cars and ensure the highest standards of train availability, reliability and safety for some of the UK’s busiest commuter routes.

The 30, four-car Class 379 electric multiple units (EMUs) – known as Electrostars – were built by Alstom at its Derby Litchurch Lane Works between 2010 and 2011, and originally served passengers between London Liverpool Street and Kings Lynn via Stansted Airport and Cambridge until 2022. Under GTR, the trains will now operate out of their Hornsey depot.

Alstom is the market leader in rail services, supporting customers over the entire asset lifecycle with the broadest portfolio of services solutions. Alstom’s FlexCare Perform maintenance services are tailored to customer needs and operational requirements, from technical support with spares to fully outsourced maintenance solutions. Alstom maintains over 35,500 vehicles worldwide and is a trusted partner for servicing both Alstom and non-Alstom rail assets.