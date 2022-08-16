Norfolk Southern release 2022 ESG report

0 SHARES

Posted: 16 August 2022 | Elliot Robinson (Global Railway Review) |

Norfolk Southern’s 2022 ESG report highlights the progress being made in reducing its environmental impact and delivering a low-carbon economy.

Credit: Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation has released its 15th annual Environmental, Social, and Governance report. The 2022 report highlights the company’s progress reducing its environmental impact, creating a culture of inclusion, investing in its people, strengthening governance practices, and helping customers achieve their sustainability goals.

“Norfolk Southern is a customer-centric, operations-driven company, which means helping our customers achieve their supply-chain emissions goals and reducing our own carbon footprint,” Alan Shaw, President and CEO of Norfolk Southern, said. “Our report highlights initiatives and technologies that are delivering the low-carbon economy, serving customers, and adding value for all our stakeholders.”

In its 2022 report, Norfolk Southern highlights the importance of partnerships in its sustainability strategy, with customers, industry partners, and other stakeholders. Accomplishments this past year included:

Creating an industry-leading carbon calculator for shippers, empowering companies to make better transportation decisions and reduce carbon emissions from their own supply chains

Hosting an inaugural Sustainability Summit in partnership with Sustain SC, welcoming state leaders and more than 30 companies to Brosnan Forest, Norfolk Southern’s 14,400-acre ecological preserve in South Carolina

Hosting a Chief Mechanical Officers meeting with leaders from every North American Class I railroad to share ideas, insights, and best practices to further improve rail industry efficiencies.

“Norfolk Southern is making strides to advance sustainability for both our customers and our planet, and we know it will take a collaborative effort to reach the environmental goals required to protect our planet for future generations,” Josh Raglin, Chief Sustainability Officer for Norfolk Southern, said. “The more companies work together across their supply chain, the quicker we can achieve measurable progress.”

Other milestones highlighted in the report included