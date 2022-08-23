Elizabeth line set to begin new services on 6 November

0 SHARES

The Elizabeth line is set to begin running new services on 6 November 2022 directly from Reading and Heathrow to Abbey Wood and from Shenfield to Paddington.

Elizabeth line at Paddington station Credit: TfL

The next stage of the transformational Elizabeth line has been confirmed, with trains running directly from Reading and Heathrow to Abbey Wood and from Shenfield to Paddington set to begin in November 2022. The brand-new Bond Street Elizabeth line station, at the heart of London’s West End, is also set to open by November, giving another boost to London’s recovery from the pandemic.

From 6 November 2022, the lines from Reading, Heathrow, and Shenfield will connect with the central tunnels of the Elizabeth line, opening up new direct journeys across the capital. This means that customers travelling from Reading and Heathrow will be able to travel east all the way to Abbey Wood without changing at Paddington. Customers travelling from Shenfield will be able to travel west all the way to Paddington without changing at Liverpool Street. Journeys to onward destinations, including to Heathrow Airport or towards Reading, can be made by changing trains on the same platform at any of the central London stations.

The integration of Elizabeth line services will bring a huge range of extra benefits, including reduced journey times, additional capacity, greater accessibility, and better connectivity to jobs, opportunities, and leisure for communities across London and the South East. People landing at Heathrow Airport will now be able to travel straight through central London to areas such as Farringdon and Canary Wharf in as little as 36 and 45 minutes respectively on the weekend and 40 and 51 minutes respectively during the week.

Customers will be able to use the Elizabeth line seven days a week as Sunday services through central London will also get underway for the first time from Sunday 6 November. The frequency of services in the central section between Paddington and Whitechapel will increase from 12 trains per hour to up to 22 trains per hour in peak times and 16 trains per hour during off-peak. The final timetable, which will see 24 trains per hour during the peak between Paddington and Whitechapel, is on track to be in place by May 2023.

Bond Street Elizabeth line station is in line to open ahead of the new services on the railway. The step-free station will provide a new link to one of the busiest shopping directs in the UK and relieve congestion at Oxford Circus station. Two brand new ticket halls at street level, with an abundance of natural light, one at Davies Street, the other at Hanover Square, will lead passengers to the Elizabeth line platforms. In addition to station improvements, Crossrail has worked alongside Westminster Council on improvements to the urban realm surrounding the station.

“When we delivered on our promise to open the central section of the Elizabeth line in the first half of this year, I further promised that Bond Street station would open this autumn and that the next phase of the line opening would also be achieved within that timeframe,” Andy Byford, London’s Transport Commissioner, said. “I am excited to see the Elizabeth line unlock quicker and better journey options, greater accessibility, and further connectivity to jobs and leisure for even more people. This will be another giant leap for London’s public transport system, which supports economic growth in the capital and right across the country.”

“The opening of the new Elizabeth line has been a landmark moment, not just for London but for the entire country, helping to contribute £42 billion to the national economy,” Sadiq Khan, The Mayor of London, said. “It’s great news that from November, Elizabeth line trains will run directly from Reading and Heathrow to Abbey Wood, and from Shenfield to Paddington, seven days a week. Services running on Sundays through central London will also make thousands more journeys quicker, easier, and more comfortable. This enhanced capacity on the Elizabeth line will play a crucial role in encouraging people to make the most of the capital and will help support businesses in the heart of our city.”

“This is a huge step in boosting rail connections to the UK’s hub airport directly linking Canary Wharf with Heathrow by rail for the first time,” Ross Baker, Chief Commercial Officer at Heathrow, said. “This gives our passengers and colleagues more choices to travel sustainably between Heathrow and London. I am delighted Heathrow will continue to be at the heart of a growing integrated transport network and our passengers and colleagues will reap the benefits.”

Since the Elizabeth line opened on 24 May 2022, huge numbers of people have experienced the new railway, using it to travel across London to see friends and loved ones, commute to work, and visit the many sights and attractions the city has to offer. More than 11 million journeys have been made between Paddington and Abbey Wood, which equals more than 200,000 daily journeys.