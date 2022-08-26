£9.5m platform extensions for passengers in Cumbria

The £9.5 million investment to extend platforms in Cumbria, alongside Northern’s planned roll out of longer trains, will increase capacity for passengers.

Credit: Network Rail - Ulverston station platforms before upgrade

More than £9.5 million is being invested to extend platforms at five railway stations in Cumbria to make way for longer trains. Network Rail has already started work at Oxenholme, with Staveley, Kents Bank, Dalton and Ulverston stations to follow over the next three months. Once complete, the scenic route between Manchester and Cumbria will be ready for longer trains, providing more seats for passengers visiting the iconic Lake District and South Cumbria.

“This work, and Northern’s planned roll out of longer trains, is crucial to increasing capacity on rail services between Cumbria, Lancashire and Greater Manchester,” Simon Daly, Sponsor at Network Rail, said. “Rail travel is one of the greenest forms of transport in the UK. We want to encourage people to travel by rail, whether they’re going to work, visiting friends, or going on holiday to these fantastic destinations.”

“We welcome the commencement of these works and the improvement to the customer experience they will bring for passengers using our services to explore the Lake District,” Chris Jackson, Regional Director for Northern, said. “It is always important to invest in rail infrastructure to ensure we can keep the region moving, getting people from where they are to where they want to be.”

“Anyone who uses our trains either pre or post school, or on a Friday evening or weekend knows just how busy it can get, often with standing room only,” Simon Fell, MP for Barrow in Furness, said. “This £4.5 million investment will provide the extra capacity we so badly need.”

“I think this is good news for the residents and businesses in Staveley who so rely on public transport to bring in tourists every year,” Tim Farron, MP for Westmorland and Lonsdale, said. “This funding is a positive step in the right direction, and I am keen to work with Network Rail, the train operators and the Department for Transport so that we continue to improve the station so it will be accessible and welcoming for everyone.”

The work will be carried out over the Autumn, with all platforms being completed in December.