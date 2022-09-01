New funding announced to modernise America’s rail network

0 SHARES

Posted: 1 September 2022 | Global Railway Review |

The USDOT FRA has announced it is making $1.4 billion in funds available that will advance projects to improve America’s passenger and freight network, strengthen supply chains and lay the groundwork for future growth.

The U.S. Department of Transportation (USDOT) has issued a Notice of Funding Opportunity (NOFO) announcing the availability of over $1.4 billion in Consolidated Rail Infrastructure and Safety Improvement (CRISI) Grant funding.

The CRISI Program, which is administered by the Federal Railroad Administration (FRA), advances projects that modernise America’s rail freight and passenger infrastructure, allowing people and goods to move more safely and efficiently and helping make goods more affordable for American families.

This year, President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law more than triples funding for the CRISI Program – a much-needed step to meet the heavy demand for rail funding from States and local communities. The programme allocates at least 25 per cent of total funds for projects in rural areas.

U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg., said: “Rail freight is a critical part of our supply chains, and when shipping costs come down, families pay less for goods. Today, because of President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, we’re thrilled to announce the biggest-round of funding ever to make both passenger and freight trains across America safer, faster, and more reliable.”

Accelerating progress for infrastructure resilience and stronger supply chains

Higher funding levels enabled by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law will also accelerate progress in building up infrastructure resilience and strengthening the supply chain, which in turns makes it less expensive to transport goods. The influx of new grant opportunities will allow FRA to invest in a wide range of projects that will mitigate rail freight and passenger congestion; enhance multi-modal connections; and improve and establish new intercity passenger rail corridors. Furthermore, CRISI grants are a major source of funding for short line railroads, whose operations bolster local economies and are crucial for supply chain fluidity. These nationwide investments will advance USDOT’s key goals of infrastructure safety, efficiency, economic vitality, equity, and resiliency.

The @USDOT FRA is making available $1.4 billion in CRISI funds, nearly tripling investments in freight and passenger rail thanks to @POTUS Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. Read more here: https://t.co/iik1tl8S53 — The FRA (@USDOTFRA) September 1, 2022

FRA Administrator Amit Bose, commented: “Projects funded by these CRISI grants will generate economic opportunities and improve the travel experience in communities across America, whether urban or rural, large or small. With the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law’s massive boost to the CRISI Program, the funding made available [today] will help launch our country’s new rail revolution and maintain our rail network’s unmatched standards for safety and efficiency.”

In addition to projects that improve and expand rail freight and passenger infrastructure, CRISI grants will focus on safety projects such as grade crossing enhancements and rail line relocations and improvements as well as other priorities, including workforce development and training, regional rail and corridor planning, environmental analyses, and research and deployment of railroad safety technology. New project eligibilities also include measures to prevent trespassing and to rehabilitate, remanufacture, procure, or overhaul locomotives for emissions reduction projects.