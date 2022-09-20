Eurotunnel Le Shuttle Freight launches online emissions calculator

0 SHARES

Posted: 20 September 2022 | Global Railway Review |

Eurotunnel Le Shuttle Freight’s new online emissions calculator will help logistics companies to reduce their environmental impact by enabling them to monitor their carbon savings and emissions.

Eurotunnel Le Shuttle Freight has announced that it has launched a new online emissions calculator to enable logistics companies to calculate their CO 2 savings.

This new online tool comes at a time when there is growing pressure on logistics and haulage companies to reduce their environmental impact. With a truck travelling on a shuttle emitting 12 times less greenhouse gases (GHG) than travel by ferry, Eurotunnel Le Shuttle Freight is eager to help clients further reduce their environmental impact per load.

Once determined, each company will be able to publish their results on a tailored certificate which will declare how many tonnes of CO 2 customers emit and save by using its services, benefitting from the short strait crossing, across a set time period of up to one-year.

The new tool will allow companies to flexibly calculate their CO 2 usage for specific loads via an online calculator, allowing them to demonstrate their commitment when tendering for new business or renewing contracts. In addition to helping its customers reach sustainability goals, Eurotunnel Le Shuttle Freight is also supporting its customers’ wider business goals.

Eurotunnel Le Shuttle Freight aims to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050 and has already succeeded in reducing emissions by 33 per cent between 2012 and 2019. In order to support this target, fully electric trains with 100 per cent low carbon electricity have already been introduced in both the UK and France.