GCRE signs MoU with Singapore Land Transport Authority

The MoU focuses on establishing a collaborative approach to engineering and testing innovations.

The Singapore Land Transport Authority has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Global Centre of Rail Excellence (GCRE), signalling a collaborative approach to innovation and testing in the rail sector.

The Singapore Land Transport Authority is responsible for the planning, design, construction, and maintenance of Singapore’s land transport infrastructure and systems. This includes the new Integrated Train Testing Centre (ITTC) that is due to be operational in 2023.

Collaborating together

The MoU was signed in Singapore by Arthur Emyr of GCRE and Chua Chong Kheng, Deputy Chief Executive of Infrastructure & Development for the Singapore Land Transport Authority. It includes the exchange of information and personnel in connection with train testing centre development on design and engineering innovation, commercial planning, procurement processes and operational best practice. The two organisations will also work together on subjects related to asset management, operation, and maintenance.

“The ITTC is central to our efforts to renew, upgrade and expand our rail network,” Chua Chong Kheng, Deputy Chief Executive of Infrastructure & Development for the Singapore Land Transport Authority, said. “This partnership with GCRE will help develop and grow mutual capabilities in operating such testing facilities.“

“We are delighted to be able to cooperate and learn from our friends in Singapore as we sign this important Memorandum of Understanding,” Simon Jones, Chief Executive of GCRE, said. “The Global Centre of Rail Excellence is one of the most creative and important projects in the industry today and we’re very pleased to work with international partners as we develop. This isn’t an exclusive arrangement, but we will work together in good faith to review, discuss and compare our approach so that we can share technical expertise and research and development knowledge. It is collaborations like this that will help us to develop the very best global centre of excellence which will ultimately benefit the industry at large.”