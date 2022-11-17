Network Rail successfully secure embankment in Morpeth

A £13.2 million Network Rail project to stabilise an embankment near Morpeth Station on the East Coast Main Line has been successful.

Credit: Network Rail

Network Rail engineers have completed a project to secure a railway embankment near Morpeth station on the East Coast Main Line. The project cost £13.2 million and will protect the line for years to come.

Trains in Northumberland have been running at reduced speeds since February 2021, after movements in the ground caused a landslip, weakening the embankment which supports the railway. Between May and October 2022, over 4000m of steel and more than 4000 tonnes of concrete was installed as part of the piling process – which involves driving foundations, or piles, deep into the ground – making sure that the embankment remains strong and stable for years to come. With the stabilisation work now finished, trains can now run at normal speeds once more, helping passengers to get where they need to be on time and reducing delays.

“I’m very pleased that this essential work is now complete, allowing the embankment to remain safe with trains running at normal speed once again,” Jonny Ham, Lead Portfolio Manager for Network Rail’s East Coast route, said. “Passengers travelling on the East Coast Main line can now look forward to smoother, more reliable journeys in Northumberland, and I would like to thank everyone for bearing with us throughout the duration of the project.”