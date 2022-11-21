Network Rail invest £7.3m to overhaul Salford’s biggest rail station

Posted: 21 November 2022 | Global Railway Review |

The much-needed Salford Central station improvements will provide a better travelling experience for passengers and improve train reliability across Greater Manchester.

Salford Central station entrance. Credit: Network Rail

Network Rail will undertake a major six-month renovation of Salford Central station, upgrading platform heights, roof canopies, railway track and its signalling system.

investing £7.3m to overhaul Salford’s biggest railway station Taking place between 2 January 2023 and summer 2023, the £7.3 investment will bring much-needed improvements and provide passengers with a better travelling experience with improved train reliability across Greater Manchester.

Accessible for all

Platforms will be raised to reduce the gap between ground level and train doors meaning ramps can be used to board all services for the first time. This will make the station accessible for disabled people, those with heavy luggage and parents or carers with buggies and pushchairs.

Joanna Feilding, scheme Project Manager for Network Rail, said: “This package of improvements for Salford Central will benefit the thousands of passengers who use the station each year and make it much more accessible. I’d like to thank people in advance for their patience and we’re looking forward to welcoming everyone back to the new and improved Salford Central station in summer 2023.”

Chris Jackson, Regional Director at Northern, said: “Salford Central has been serving the people of Salford and Manchester for 184 years. We welcome this much-needed investment, which will make a real difference to the customer experience and ensure the station can continue to serve the local community for many more generations to come.”

The work at Salford Central station is an important step to making rail travel accessible for all in Greater Manchester.

Paul Dennett, City Mayor of Salford, said: “I’m delighted to hear this essential work will begin in the new year. Salford Central is at the heart of our new business district, New Bailey and needs this investment to make it truly accessible and fit for the 21st century.”

Andy Burnham, Mayor of Greater Manchester, said: “All of our city centre stations need significant investment and we have made the case for this. I’m pleased to see improvements being delivered in Salford, and I hope to see this mirrored across our region’s other railway stations.”