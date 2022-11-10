Electric wires installed to power greener trains in Greater Manchester

Electric wires have been installed between Manchester and Stalybridge as part of the Transpennine Route Upgrade.

Credit: Network Rail

Electric wires that will power faster, cleaner, and more reliable trains have been installed between Manchester and Stalybridge. The wires are the initial step towards fully electric local services between Manchester and Stalybridge by the middle of the decade. This will mean better, greener, and more reliable trains for passengers in Greater Manchester.

Greener travel throughout Greater Manchester

Electric wires will eventually stretch from Manchester Victoria to York, passing through Huddersfield and Leeds, as part of the Transpennine Route Upgrade. The multi-billion-pound project will bring one of the countries key travel corridors into the 21st century, with 70-miles of fully electric, digital railway.

The successful installation of the overhead electric wires marks a key steppingstone in the major project to improve services between Manchester and Stalybridge, which will see Stalybridge station close for 26 days in March 2023 while significant upgrades to track and infrastructure take place.

The Transpennine Route Upgrade

The Transpennine Route Upgrade is the biggest investment on the Transpennine route since the 1870s and will transform rail journeys across the North. These improvements will enable more trains to run between Manchester, Huddersfield, Leeds, and York, giving passengers more choice and more seats.

“Once complete, the Transpennine Route Upgrade will transform travel in the North of England, reducing our carbon footprint by 87,000 tonnes of emissions each year, and providing a route that passengers can rely on,” Hannah Lomas, Principal Programme Sponsor for the Transpennine Route Upgrade, said. “The installation of the very first Transpennine Route Upgrade electric wires in Greater Manchester is a major step toward a future of faster, greener and more reliable travel between Manchester and Stalybridge.”