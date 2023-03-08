Customers to see new and improved information screens across Northern network

230 display screens are being installed at 93 stations across the Northern network to improve customer information.

Credit: Northern

Customer information is being improved at rail stations across the Northern network with the installation of 230 new display screens at 93 stations. They feature white LEDs which can be seen from a further distance and the higher colour contrast also makes them more accessible for passengers with some visual impairments.

Train information will be displayed in a clear, easy to read format and will be more informative when trains are delayed. Safety messages will also be shown, such as ‘short platform’ guidance. Full colour screens will be installed at some of Northern’s larger stations, including Bolton, Bradford Interchange and Sunderland. In addition, 175 new speakers for public announcements will also be fitted at stations.

The screens are in the process of being installed, with work already underway on the Calder Valley, Esk Valley and Tees Valley lines, plus stations in Cumbria, Lancashire, Greater Manchester and South Yorkshire. The first phase of the scheme will be complete by summer 2023.

“We are investing £14 million over the next five years to bring better and clearer information to our customers,” Mark Powles, Commercial and Customer Director at Northern, said. “Our new screens are more accessible and will make journeys easier for everyone.”

The stations that have had new screens installed are: Adlington (Lancashire), Atherton, Bare Lane, Battersby, Bempton, Blackrod, Bolton, Brighouse, Bromley Cross, Castleton (Greater Manchester), Castleton Moor, Chinley, Church & Oswaldtwistle, Commondale, Daisy Hill, Danby, Darwen, Denby Dale, Earlestown, Edale, Egton, Entwistle, Farnworth, Glaisdale, Great Ayton, Grosmont, Gypsy Lane, Hag Fold, Halifax, Hapton, Hathersage, Hattersley, Hindley, Hope (Derbyshire), Ince, Irlam, James Cook University Hospital, Langho, Lealholm, Leyland, Littleborough, Longbeck, Marske, Marton, Micklefield, Millom, Mytholmroyd, Nunthorpe, Padgate, Prestbury, Ramsgreave & Wilpshire, Redcar Central, Redcar East, Riding Mill, Saltburn, Sleights, Smithy Bridge, Stocksfield, Swinton (Greater Manchester), Todmorden, Ulleskelf, Walkden, Westhoughton, Wetheral, Whalley and Wylam.

New screens are set to be installed at Adwick, Askam, Aspatria, Bamford, Bolton-on-Dearne, Bramley (West Yorkshire), Clitheroe, Conisbrough, Cross Gates (Yorks), East Garforth, Elsecar, Euxton Balshaw Lane, Flowery Field, Garforth, Grindleford, Hall I’ th’ Wood, Hartlepool, Hatfield & Stainforth, Hebden Bridge, Kirk Sandall, Lostock, Mexborough, Mills Hill, Moston, South Bank, Sunderland, Thorne South, Walsden, Whitby, Wombwell and Woodhouse.