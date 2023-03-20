voestalpine Railway Systems secures major high-speed contract in Great Britain

Posted: 20 March 2023 | voestalpine |

voestalpine Railway Systems is supplying a comprehensive package from its railway portfolio for the construction of Britain’s new high-speed railway line.

High Speed Two Ltd 2023

High Speed 2 (HS2) is the new British high-speed railway line that will run from London to the northwest of England, and is currently the largest infrastructure project in Europe.

voestalpine Railway Systems, the world’s leading supplier of system solutions for railway infrastructure, is supplying a comprehensive package from its railway portfolio for the construction of this cutting-edge railway line – from high-speed switches and signalling technology to plant monitoring applications – which is being expanded by a stand-alone logistics solution, consulting, training and maintenance.

For this ambitious megaproject, voestalpine Railway Systems also developed an entirely new turnout geometry.

