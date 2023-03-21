Stadler and Trenitalia sign framework agreement for EUROLIGHT Dual locomotives

Stadler and Trenitalia have signed an agreement for the supply of up to 50 EUROLIGHT Dual locomotives with a first call-off order for 13 units.

Credit: Stadler

Stadler and Trenitalia have signed a framework agreement for the supply of up to 50 EUROLIGHT Dual locomotives with a first call-off order for 13 units. The agreement also includes the full-service maintenance of the locomotives for a period of 10 years, extendable to a further 5 + 5 years.

Trenitalia awarded Stadler the tender, launched in 2022, for a four-year framework agreement for the supply and maintenance of bi-mode (3kV DC + diesel) locomotives. The new locomotives will be deployed all over the Italian railway network for train rescue and passenger push-pull operations. They reach a maximum speed of 160km/h and are based on EUROLIGHT four-axle locomotive platform.

As the newest member of the Stadler’s EUROLIGHT family, the new locomotives share with the rest of the platform the compact design and lightweight monocoque structure, as well as the latest bogie technology. They are characterised by high performance, low weight, and reduced axle-load that will not exceed 20 tonnes/axle, making them suitable for running on both main lines and secondary lines.

They incorporate the ETCS B3R2/ SCMT / SCC safety systems and combine diesel and electric traction, allowing Trenitalia to use them throughout the entire Italian network – RFI. The locomotives will be able to rescue up to two coupled ETR1000 trains on a 21‰ stretch, which represents the most unfavourable condition in Italy for this kind of operation.

Innovative design features include regenerative braking with energy recovery, an efficient AC traction system with one inverter per axle providing a high level of redundancy and increased reliability, the HEP system to supply energy to the train, as well as the possibility to install either an UIC or an automatic coupler. Trenitalia’s new EUROLIGHT Dual locomotives also offer excellent comfort, safety and visibility for train drivers.

“We are very proud of this contract with Trenitalia,” Iñigo Parra, CEO of Stadler Valencia, said. “The EUROLIGHT family of universal locomotives have a multitude of applications and can run on all types of lines. The innovative and cost-effective solution will provide environmentally friendly rail transport services and meet the demands of Trenitalia reliably, efficiently and productively.”