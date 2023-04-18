New Passenger Assist Points to be installed at Northern stations
Posted: 18 April 2023 | Elliot Robinson (Editorial Assistant - Global Railway Review) | No comments yet
Northern are to install eight Passenger Assist Points across its stations to help make travel easier for passengers with accessibility needs.
Credit: Northern
Eight Passenger Assist Points will be installed across Northern stations in the coming months to help make travel easier and more accessible for people with accessibility needs. These new designated areas at key stations across the network will feature clear and accessible signage, as well as seating to make it easier for passengers to get the assistance they need when travelling on Northern services.
Locations will include Barrow-in-Furness, Blackpool North, Bolton, Halifax, Harrogate, Manchester Oxford Road, Manchester Victoria and Meadowhall stations. Passengers will be able to wait in these areas or ask for help when they book train travel through ‘Passenger Assist’ – a national scheme for any passengers who require assistance to travel on the rail network. It allows people to contact Northern and other train operators and they can help you on and off trains as well as reserve wheelchair spaces and seats. The scheme is part of Northern’s ongoing commitment to improving accessibility and inclusivity on its services.
“We are delighted to be installing these new Passenger Assist Points across our network,” Mark Powles, Customer and Commercial Director at Northern, said. “We know that travelling by rail can be challenging for some passengers and we are committed to doing everything we can to make it easier and more accessible for everyone.”
Northern was recently recognised at the Rail Business Awards, winning the Customer Service Excellence category, for its development of ‘The Accessible Travel Simulation’ – an app designed to support people who are anxious or need to build confidence to travel by train.
