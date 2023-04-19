ScotRail adds more carriages to Mallaig on its Highland Explorer services

Posted: 19 April 2023 | Global Railway Review |

ScotRail has operated the first of its Highland Explorer carriages, which have 20 cycle spaces and were a UK-first, on the Mallaig branch of the West Highland Line.

ScotRail’s Highland Explorer carriages. Credit: ScotRail

Adventure seeking cyclists and local communities along the West Highland line can now benefit from more seats and enhanced on-board facilities, thanks to the introduction of ScotRail’s Highland Explorer carriages to and from Mallaig.

ScotRail ran the first of its Highland Explorer carriages, which have 20 on-board cycle spaces and were a UK-first, on the Mallaig branch of the West Highland Line on 19 April 2023.

The carriages operate on two services each day and the move benefits local communities as well as adventure seeking cyclists; the addition of the carriages on the route means customers benefit from 15% more seats, more luggage space, and access to an additional toilet on-board.

The Highland Explorer carriages have larger cushioned seats, USB and plug charging points, and also feature table maps detailing the route, with recommendations on where to walk, cycle, and visit. QR codes at each table also provide links for further inspiration on places to visit in Scotland.

The early morning service from Mallaig to Glasgow Queen Street calls at Fort William during the morning peak and provides more seats for commuters.

Scott Prentice, ScotRail‘s Head of Business Development, said: “The changes we’ve made – by introducing the carriages to the Mallaig line and by removing the additional fare for our Highland Explorer service – proves that we’ve been listening to feedback from both customers and stakeholders on how make the most of these fantastic carriages and deliver the best service possible. With more available seats and no additional charge for customers sit with their bikes, it allows more people before to enjoy the iconic scenery the West Highland Line has to offer. These changes help to make the service a more attractive option, while supporting active travel and our continued recovery from the pandemic.”