Network Rail complete Finsbury Park station work as part of Access for All scheme

Network Rail have finished upgrades which will give Finsbury Park station completely step-free access.

Credit: Network Rail

Network Rail finished work to make Finsbury Park station completely step-free. Two new lifts have been installed as part of the project which was part of the Department for Transport’s Access for All scheme and was carried out in partnership with Govia Thameslink Railway and Transport for London.

The work means the entire station now has step-free access, enabling those with limited mobility, pushchairs, luggage or bikes, to use the station independently. Alongside the lift installation, work has also taken place to upgrade CCTV, lighting and signage. Tactile paving has also been installed and the gate line has moved from Platform 3/4 to the entrance in Station Place, making it easier for passengers to move through the station.

“Passengers deserve an inclusive, accessible railway and it’s great to see these essential upgrades have been completed under the department’s Access for All programme,” Huw Merriman, Rail Minister, said. “The improvements at Finsbury Park are testament to our ambition of ensuring everyone has equal access to our transport network.”

“Finsbury Park is a key location on the Northern City Line and a strategic interchange for services across London,” Luke Durston, Principal Programme Sponsor for Network Rail’s East Coast route, said. “Knowing that passengers will now be able to enjoy step-free access across the whole station is brilliant and will allow more people to enjoy travelling by train.”

“We’re constantly striving to remove barriers to make our services easier for everyone to use, so we’re delighted for our passengers that Finsbury Park is now step-free between every platform and the street,” Jenny Saunders, Customer Services Director for Great Northern and Thameslink, said. “We’ve also recently completed some safety improvements with new non-slip stair and subway surfaces that complement the major access scheme. These new lifts and other station enhancements will improve journeys for many thousands of people.”