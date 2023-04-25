Prof. Mazzucato confirmed to speak at the UITP Global Summit

Posted: 25 April 2023 | UITP |

Professor Mariana Mazzucato will take to the stage for the UITP Global Public Transport Summit as the 2023 keynote speaker.

Internationally recognised for her work on the dynamics of technological change, the role of the public sector in innovation, and the concept of value in economics, Professor Mariana Mazzucato is known for turning economic ideas into policy.

Her reputation and knowledge has led to numerous high-level policy roles across the globe, and her ideas heard and read in numerous international outlets, on broadcast and in print.

As the defining event in the world of urban mobility, the UITP Global Summit has an important agenda for the sector: and that requires the very best voices to drive that direction. Held in Barcelona on 4-7 June 2023, it is the gathering of the sector’s most important names and faces, brought together to discuss how best to define the future of public transport.

Mariana is a conversation starter, whose advice to policy-makers around the world on innovation-led inclusive and sustainable growth, has led her to become one of the most sought-after speakers across the globe.

She is internationally respected for her extensive research and policy work, with her particular areas of interest being innovative-led growth, collective value financing, structural change, mission-oriented policy, purpose driven corporate governance, and from the public good to the common good.

As an educator, she teaches the Economics of Innovation and Public Value at the University College London, where she is the founding director of the UCL Institute for Innovation and Public Purpose, and as an author, she has written four highly-acclaimed books.

As an adviser, she brings her experience and insight to numerous high-level roles, including Chair of the World Health Organisation’s Council on the Economics of Health for All, Co-Chair on the Council on Urban Initiatives, and the OECD High-Level Advisory Panel on Climate and Economic Resilience, to name just a few.

Bringing together over 300 speakers across 85 congress sessions, almost 400 exhibitors across 40,000m2 of space, the UITP Global Summit for 2023 will be held under the theme ‘Bright Light of the City’. With technical visits, innovative tours, networking and social events, it is the leading global platform for all public transport professionals.