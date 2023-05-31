Siemens Mobility extend service contract for rail vehicles in the North of England

As part of the €530 million contract extension, Siemens Mobility will maintain 51-strong Class 185 train fleet for a further eight years, until 2031.

Credit: Siemens Mobility

Siemens Mobility has been awarded a contract extension for the maintenance of the Class 185 fleet serving TransPennine Express routes operating between Manchester, Sheffield and Cleethorpes and Manchester to Hull from northwest of England depots. The majority of maintenance work will take place at Ardwick Depot, Manchester and subsidiary depots at York and Cleethorpes.

“The UK is one of our core markets and we’re proud to have been awarded this contract extension. It is a real testament for us being a trusted partner to our customers and continuing to ensure trains perform at a high standard throughout their entire lifecycle,” Michael Peter, CEO of Siemens Mobility, said. “Railigent X applications, part of the open, digital Siemens Xcelerator business platform, enable us to offer best passenger experience and highest availability.”

“We have had a long and productive relationship with Siemens Mobility and we are delighted to continue working together with the award of this eight-year contract extension,” David Walker, Head of Fleet Commercial for TransPennine Express, said. “We are looking forward to Siemens Mobility, Eversholt Rail and TransPennine Express delivering further improvements to one of our key fleets through building upon our strong, collaborative partnership. Suppliers like Siemens are vital in making sure that customers remain at the heart of everything that we do and we are committed to offering the best passenger experience when people choose to travel with us.”

“We look forward to working with TransPennine Trains Limited and Siemens Mobility to continue to deliver a reliable Class 185 fleet for passengers”, Paul Sutherland, Client Services Director at Eversholt Rail, said.

The €530 million contract extension will continue to support around 200 jobs across Siemens Mobility depots in the north of England. Siemens Mobility has been maintaining the fleet since 2006 and has delivered a programme to provide a full digital upgrade to the 51-strong fleet leading to improved reliability.

The Class 185s use Siemens Mobility’s cloud based Railigent X application suite, this means the trains are fitted with remote condition monitoring which allows the teams to get direct updates on each train and how it is performing, including any areas that need to be prioritised for maintenance. The technology provides updates on individual vehicles as well an accurate picture across the whole fleet, ensuring the 20-year-old trains can give the best passenger experience. This technology has meant the train fleet has performed consistently well, winning industry reliability awards.

Siemens Mobility will work closely with the operator, TranspennineTrains Limited, and train owner, EversholtRail, to ensure the continued reliable service of the Class 185s throughout the extended contract to 2031.