Australia’s new High Speed Rail Authority begins operation

Australia’s new High Speed Rail Authority will be responsible for overseeing the development of a high-speed rail network along the east coast of Australia.

Following the Australian Government’s recent announcement of the Authority’s Board, Australia’s new High Speed Rail Authority has begun operations. The Board is chaired by Jill Rossouw and supported Gillian Brown, Dyan Crowther, Ian Hunt, and Neil Scales.

The High Speed Rail Authority is responsible for overseeing the development of a high-speed rail network along the east coast of Australia, delivering on an election commitment of the Albanese government. High speed rail will revolutionise interstate travel on the east coast, providing a fast alternative for people to move between cities and regional centres, promoting sustainable settlement patterns and creating broad economic benefits for regional centres. A priority of the Authority will be planning and corridor works for the Sydney to Newcastle section of the high-speed rail network, backed by a $500 million commitment from the Australian Government

The Board will identify and appoint an inaugural Chief Executive Officer (CEO) to oversee the day-to-day operations of the new organisation. The CEO will work closely with the Board to establish the Authority as a new Corporate Commonwealth Entity and to commence development of high-speed rail in Australia. The selection of the CEO will follow a merit-based and publicly advertised recruitment campaign.

In the interim, the Board has appointed Andrew Hyles as acting CEO, to steward the organisation whilst the long-term CEO recruitment progresses. Hyles is an experienced Senior Executive in the Australian Public Service.

“High speed rail will revolutionise interstate travel on the east coast, providing a fast alternative for people to move between cities and regional centres, promoting sustainable settlement patterns and creating broad economic benefits for regional centres,” Catherine King, Minister for Infrastructure, Transport, Regional Development and Local Government, said. “This is a transformational project that has the ability to touch the lives of all Australians, particularly in our regions. The network could allow passengers to travel between major cities and regional centres at speeds exceeding 250 kilometres per hour.”

“The first stop for the High Speed Rail Authority Board will be to begin, in earnest, the search for the Authority’s long-term CEO, with the position to be advertised in the near future,” Jill Rossouw, High Speed Rail Authority Board Chair, said. “I look forward to working with my Board colleagues to progress this important work as we move forward with implementing this vision and making high-speed rail a reality for Australia.”