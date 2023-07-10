Alpha Trains announce new Chief Executive Officer

Alpha Trains have announced the appointment of Fernando Pérez as new Chief Executive Officer.

Credit: Alpha Trains

Alpha Trains have announced that Fernando Pérez has been appointed as new Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Fernando has been with Alpha Trains since 2001, covering various engineering roles in the Locomotives Division until 2012, before being promoted to Managing Director of the Locomotives Division in October 2012, and most recently has been Interim CEO of the Group since March 2023. Fernando will be employed in Luxembourg while spending time across the other Alpha Trains offices.

“We are delighted to announce the appointment of Fernando as CEO of Alpha Trains,” Neil Krawitz, Partner at Arcus Infrastructure Partners, said. “He has a strong track record during his career at Alpha Trains in engineering, commercial and managerial positions. We have been impressed over the last four months by Fernando’s leadership and performance in his role as interim CEO, and following the external process we undertook with the assistance of a reputable executive recruitment firm, we look forward to Fernando leading the growth of the business.”

“It is an honour to take on the role of CEO for Alpha Trains,” Fernando Pérez, Alpha Trains new CEO, said. “Over the past 22 years, Alpha Trains has grown and evolved into the leading rolling stock leasing company in Europe thanks to the strong commitment and engagement of our employees, the trust of our customers, the strong partnership with our suppliers and the continued support of our shareholders. I feel privileged to lead the Group into the future, building on our outstanding achievements and driving even greater success.”