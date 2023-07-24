Northern reveal CO₂e emission savings on its most popular commuter routes
Northern have revealed the top 25 commuter routes helping to prevent up to 5.49 million kg of CO₂e emissions on its network.
Credit: Northern
Northern has revealed the CO₂e emission savings from the 25 most popular commuter routes on its network. In total, these 25 commutes by rail help prevent up to 5.49 million kg of carbon dioxide equivalent from entering the region’s atmosphere each year compared to the same journeys being made by road.
Commutes Between
No: of commutes
CO₂e emission savings (kg) versus equivalent commutes by car
Barnsley
Leeds
56,744
119,162.40
Bingley
Leeds
130,571
236,333.51
Bradford Interchange
Leeds
242,772
473,405.40
Burley Park
Leeds
125,457
45,164.52
Castleford Central
Leeds
146,349
147,812.49
Guiseley
Leeds
277,279
285,597.37
Halifax
Leeds
206,198
313,420.96
Harrogate
Leeds
90,393
122,030.55
Horsforth
Leeds
198,396
82,334.34
Ilkley
Leeds
213,474
439,756.44
Keighley
Leeds
117,276
261,525.48
Menston
Leeds
164,060
195,231.40
New Pudsey
Leeds
219,995
108,897.53
Shipley
Leeds
202,176
303,264.00
York
Leeds
102,326
291,629.10
Blackburn
Manchester Victoria
60,967
112,788.95
Rochdale
Manchester Victoria
199,759
321,611.99
Bolton
Manchester Piccadilly
179,935
359,870.00
Cheadle Hulme
Manchester Piccadilly
124,149
184,982.01
Chester
Manchester Piccadilly
62,737
218,952.13
Glossop
Manchester Piccadilly
202,002
260,582.58
Hazel Grove
Manchester Piccadilly
96,958
138,649.94
Marple
Manchester Piccadilly
143,252
204,850.36
Carlisle
Newcastle
45,073
263,226.32
TOTAL
5,491,079.77
“Everyone can check the CO₂e emission impact of their commute via the ‘Savings Calculator’ on our website,” David Gray, Head of Energy and Environment at Northern, said. “We want more people to leave their car at home and take the train to work and the Savings Calculator tool is one of the ways we’re helping people make informed decisions.”
Northern is the second largest train operator in the UK, with 2,500 services a day to more than 500 stations across the North of England. All calculations are made using Government conversion factors. Environmental data regarding Northern’s fleet of trains is validated each year by an external auditor.
