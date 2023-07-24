Recommended

Hot off the press!: Global Railway Review Issue 2
Q&A with Jon Salmon, director of business development at Snapper Services UK Ltd
READ NOW: Roundtable: Safer Level Crossings
Download our 2023 media planner
Guide: What if you could increase reliability, safety & efficiency in your transit agency?
Q&A with Ronald van Loon, CEO & Principal Analyst at Intelligent World – Read today!
news

Northern reveal CO₂e emission savings on its most popular commuter routes

Northern have revealed the top 25 commuter routes helping to prevent up to 5.49 million kg of CO₂e emissions on its network.

Northern Trains (Piccadilly) 2022

Credit: Northern

Northern has revealed the CO₂e emission savings from the 25 most popular commuter routes on its network. In total, these 25 commutes by rail help prevent up to 5.49 million kg of carbon dioxide equivalent from entering the region’s atmosphere each year compared to the same journeys being made by road.

Commutes Between

No: of commutes

CO₂e emission savings (kg) versus equivalent commutes by car

 

 

 

 

Barnsley

Leeds

56,744

119,162.40

Bingley

Leeds

130,571

236,333.51

Bradford Interchange

Leeds

242,772

473,405.40

Burley Park

Leeds

125,457

45,164.52

Castleford Central

Leeds

146,349

147,812.49

Guiseley

Leeds

277,279

285,597.37

Halifax

Leeds

206,198

313,420.96

Harrogate

Leeds

90,393

122,030.55

Horsforth

Leeds

198,396

82,334.34

Ilkley

Leeds

213,474

439,756.44

Keighley

Leeds

117,276

261,525.48

Menston

Leeds

164,060

195,231.40

New Pudsey

Leeds

219,995

108,897.53

Shipley

Leeds

202,176

303,264.00

York

Leeds

102,326

291,629.10

Blackburn

Manchester Victoria

60,967

112,788.95

Rochdale

Manchester Victoria

199,759

321,611.99

Bolton

Manchester Piccadilly

179,935

359,870.00

Cheadle Hulme

Manchester Piccadilly

124,149

184,982.01

Chester

Manchester Piccadilly

62,737

218,952.13

Glossop

Manchester Piccadilly

202,002

260,582.58

Hazel Grove

Manchester Piccadilly

96,958

138,649.94

Marple

Manchester Piccadilly

143,252

204,850.36

Carlisle

Newcastle

45,073

263,226.32

 

 

TOTAL

5,491,079.77

“Everyone can check the CO₂e emission impact of their commute via the ‘Savings Calculator’ on our website,” David Gray, Head of Energy and Environment at Northern, said. “We want more people to leave their car at home and take the train to work and the Savings Calculator tool is one of the ways we’re helping people make informed decisions.”

Northern is the second largest train operator in the UK, with 2,500 services a day to more than 500 stations across the North of England. All calculations are made using Government conversion factors. Environmental data regarding Northern’s fleet of trains is validated each year by an external auditor.

Related content you will enjoy:

Northern announce new interim Regional Director for the North West

Unique data capture to help Northern deliver a more sustainable and reliable railway

 