Northern reveal CO₂e emission savings on its most popular commuter routes

Northern have revealed the top 25 commuter routes helping to prevent up to 5.49 million kg of CO₂e emissions on its network.

Credit: Northern

Northern has revealed the CO₂e emission savings from the 25 most popular commuter routes on its network. In total, these 25 commutes by rail help prevent up to 5.49 million kg of carbon dioxide equivalent from entering the region’s atmosphere each year compared to the same journeys being made by road.

Commutes Between No: of commutes CO₂e emission savings (kg) versus equivalent commutes by car Barnsley Leeds 56,744 119,162.40 Bingley Leeds 130,571 236,333.51 Bradford Interchange Leeds 242,772 473,405.40 Burley Park Leeds 125,457 45,164.52 Castleford Central Leeds 146,349 147,812.49 Guiseley Leeds 277,279 285,597.37 Halifax Leeds 206,198 313,420.96 Harrogate Leeds 90,393 122,030.55 Horsforth Leeds 198,396 82,334.34 Ilkley Leeds 213,474 439,756.44 Keighley Leeds 117,276 261,525.48 Menston Leeds 164,060 195,231.40 New Pudsey Leeds 219,995 108,897.53 Shipley Leeds 202,176 303,264.00 York Leeds 102,326 291,629.10 Blackburn Manchester Victoria 60,967 112,788.95 Rochdale Manchester Victoria 199,759 321,611.99 Bolton Manchester Piccadilly 179,935 359,870.00 Cheadle Hulme Manchester Piccadilly 124,149 184,982.01 Chester Manchester Piccadilly 62,737 218,952.13 Glossop Manchester Piccadilly 202,002 260,582.58 Hazel Grove Manchester Piccadilly 96,958 138,649.94 Marple Manchester Piccadilly 143,252 204,850.36 Carlisle Newcastle 45,073 263,226.32 TOTAL 5,491,079.77

“Everyone can check the CO₂e emission impact of their commute via the ‘Savings Calculator’ on our website,” David Gray, Head of Energy and Environment at Northern, said. “We want more people to leave their car at home and take the train to work and the Savings Calculator tool is one of the ways we’re helping people make informed decisions.”

Northern is the second largest train operator in the UK, with 2,500 services a day to more than 500 stations across the North of England. All calculations are made using Government conversion factors. Environmental data regarding Northern’s fleet of trains is validated each year by an external auditor.